Condors Name McCambridge and Green Assistant Coaches

July 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that Keith McCambridge and Josh Green have been named assistant coaches. Both will work with head coach Colin Chaulk, who was named the ninth head coach in team history on June 27.

McCambridge, 48, brings a decade of American Hockey League coaching experience as both a head coach and assistant. He served as head coach of the Hartford Wolf Pack from 2017-19, and with the Winnipeg Jets top AHL team in St. John's and Manitoba from 2011-2016. His time in St. John's included a trip to the Calder Cup Finals in 2014 and the Eastern Conference Finals in 2012. Most recently, the Thompson, Manitoba native was an associate coach for two seasons with the Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League.

As a player, McCambridge played 11 seasons as a d-man in the AHL, IHL, and ECHL. He finished his playing career with the Alaska Aces (ECHL) and made the move behind the bench as their head coach from 2007-2009 with a trip to the Kelly Cup Finals in 2009.

Green, 44, joins Bakersfield from the Winnipeg ICE of the WHL where he was an assistant coach since 2019. With the ICE, Green helped in the development of 2022 9th overall pick Matthew Savoie, 11th overall pick Conor Geekie, and third round pick Mikey Milne.

The Camrose, Alberta native enjoyed a 20-year playing career which included 341 NHL games with eight organizations. He played parts of three seasons with the Edmonton Oilers and finished his AHL career playing two seasons with the Oilers AHL affiliate in Oklahoma City. He was drafted in the 2nd round (30th overall) by the Los Angeles Kings in 1996.

