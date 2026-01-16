Greensboro Swarm vs. Westchester Knicks - Game Highlights
Published on January 15, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Greensboro Swarm YouTube Video
Check out the Greensboro Swarm Statistics
NBA G League Stories from January 15, 2026
- Mavericks Sign Jeremiah Robinson-Earl - Texas Legends
- Fan Voting Open for 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game - Delaware Blue Coats
- Rip City Remix Blow Past the Blue in 123-99 Win - Rip City Remix
- Strong First Quarter Leads South Bay Lakers to Victory over San Diego - South Bay Lakers
- Shorthanded San Diego Clippers Comeback Falls Short against the South Bay Lakers - San Diego Clippers
- Capitanes Sweep Vipers - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Historic Night on the Southside Leads to 139-113 Victory over the Delaware Blue Coats - College Park Skyhawks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greensboro Swarm Stories
- Greensboro Swarm Unveils Hoopers Paradise-Inspired Jersey, Jaylen Sims Bobblehead for Hornets Takeover Night
- Swarm Closes Calendar Year with Home Sweep, Defeats Legends, 140-108
- Swarm Use 70-Point Bench Effort to Top Legends, 136-130
- Mcneeley Scores 27 as Swarm Close out Wolves, 123-117
- Greensboro Swarm Add Center Jonas Aidoo