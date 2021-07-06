Goldeyes Top RedHawks

JACKSON, TN - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (19-23) beat the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 9-5 at The Ballpark at Jackson on Tuesday night.

Goldeyes' starting pitcher Jorge Gonzalez (2-2) pitched six and one-third shutout innings on six hits to pick up the win. Gonzalez walked three and struck out two.

The Goldeyes took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third when Jay Gonzalez singled home Austin Rei who had opened the inning with a double to left-centre.

Winnipeg built a 6-0 lead with five runs in the bottom of the fifth, all of which came with two outs. Kevin Lachance drew a nine-pitch walk with one out, stole second, and took third on a groundout to shortstop from Rei. Tyler Hill then beat out an infield single on a slow groundball behind the mound to plate Lachance with the Goldeyes' second run. After Jay Gonzalez lined a single down the left field line, Max Murphy ripped a single through the left side that scored Hill. Kyle Martin capped the rally with a three-run home run to centre field on a 1-2 count.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Jay Gonzalez came back from an 0-2 count to draw a nine-pitch walk that forced home Darren Seferina to make it 7-0.

In the bottom of the sixth, Logan Hill smacked a two-run, opposite-field home run to right that stretched the Goldeyes' lead to 9-0.

Fargo-Moorhead (26-19) got on the board in the top of the eighth when Correlle Prime led off with a home run to left-centre.

The RedHawks scored four unearned runs in the top of the ninth on two-run singles from both Dylan Kelly and John Silviano before rookie right-hander Austin Henrich retired Sam Dexter on a foul popup to end the game.

Henrich made his professional debut and was signed before the game after completing his college career at The University of Charleston (Charleston, West Virginia) this past spring.

RedHawks' starter Bret Helton (3-4) took the loss, allowing six earned runs on nine hits in five innings. Helton walked two and struck out two.

The series continues Wednesday evening at 6:35 p.m. Eduard Reyes (4-4, 6.41) faces right-hander Brent Jones (2-4, 4.15). All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/US border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

