Curt Smith Enters Record Book

Curt Smith of the Lincoln Saltdogs

Curt Smith became Lincoln's all-time franchise leader with his 91st career home run on Sunday. He came into the game tied with Saltdogs legend Bryan Warner.

Smith's historic two-run home run to left field opened the scoring in the first inning of what ended up being a wild series finale.

Lincoln (20-21) took an 11-9 lead on Yanio Perez's two-run homer in the 8th, but Logan Lombana allowed five Kansas City (24-17) runs and took his second loss of the year.

Perez finished 4-for-5, Lincoln's third four-hit game of the year, but after rallying from deficits of 5-2 and 8-4, the 'Dogs dropped a second consecutive game and split the four-game set with the Monarchs.

The 'Dogs are four games back of KC for the second spot in the South Division, and are now five back of Sioux City leading the division. The 'Dogs and Explorers open a four-game set with a seven-inning doubleheader at Haymarket Park tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

