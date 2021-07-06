American Association Game Recaps

Cleburne 6, Milwaukee 5

The Cleburne Railroaders (24-19) held off the Milwaukee Milkmen to claim a 6-5 win on Tuesday night.

The Milkmen struck first as DH Tony Rosselli singled home RF Trey Martin and C Christian Correa in the bottom of the first inning. In the second, the Railroaders took the lead as RF Hunter Clanin hit an RBI double and scored when 3B Colton Pogue hit a two-run homer. LF Adam Brett Walker II tied things up again in the third with his 19th home run of the year but the Railroaders pulled back in front in the fourth.

In the fourth, CF Zach Nehrir scored when Pogue reached on an error, LF Noah Vaughan singled home C John Nester and Pogue scored when SS Osvaldo Martinez reached on an error later in the inning. A sixth-inning single from RF Trey Martin plated 3B Derek Reddy and CF Jay Charleston to pull the Milkmen back within a run but those would be the final runs of the day.

Kane County 3, Houston 0

The Kane County Cougars (22-23) blanked the Houston Apollos 3-0 on Tuesday night to claim the first game of their three-game series.

Starting pitcher Josh Tols tossed seven innings in the winning effort and allowed one hit and two walks while striking out eight batters. Offensively, OF Anthony Ray doubled home C Josh Rolette in the bottom of the third and scored when 3B Gavin LaValley singled. In the fifth, LaValley scored when OF Mark Karaviotis hit a ground rule double.

The Apollos put the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth after CF Brian Dansereau beat out an infield single to put runners on the corners but reliever Mark Seyler struck out the next batter to end the game and earn the save.

Sioux City 7, Lincoln 5 (Game 1/7 Innings)

The Sioux City Explorers (27-16) took game one of their Tuesday twin bill with the Lincoln Saltdogs 7-5.

The Saltdogs struck first as birthday boy SS Josh Altmann hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning. Sioux City drew one back in the top of the seventh as CF Chase Harris scored when LF Joseph Monge hit into a fielder's choice. 1B Curt Smith added a solo homer for the Saltdogs in the fourth.

In the fifth, 1B Jose Sermo hit a solo homer (his 16th of the year), DH Sebastian Zawada singled home 3B Blake Tiberi and Harris scored RF Lane Milligan with an RBI single. The Explorers posted three more runs in the top of the seventh as Zawada scored Sermo with a sac fly and Monge plated Tiberi and Milligan with a single. The Saltdogs threatened in the bottom of the seventh as DH Forrestt Allday had an RBI single and scored when Smith doubled but the rally was cut short.

Lincoln 4, Sioux City 0 (Game 2/7 Innings)

The Lincoln Saltdogs (21-22) bounced back in game two of their doubleheader with the Sioux City Explorers to take a 4-0 win.

Lincoln starter Kyle Kinman tossed a complete game one-hitter to dispose of the Explorers in game two. He faced just 25 batters and struck out four as he improved to 4-1 on the year with a 2.66 ERA.

The Saltdogs did all of their damage in the bottom of the first inning. SS Josh Altmann plated the first run of the night cap with a single that pushed LF Justin Byrd across. Lincoln proceeded to load up the bases and Altmann would score on a wild pitch. 1B Curt Smith also scored on a wild pitch in the same at-bat and RF Yanio Perez lifted a sac fly to score 3B Ryan Long to give Lincoln a 4-0 lead.

Winnipeg 9, Fargo-Moorhead 5

The Winnipeg Goldeyes (19-23) held off a late surge from the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to earn a 9-5 win at The Ballpark at Jackson on Tuesday.

The Goldeyes took the lead in the bottom of the third inning when C Austin Rei scored as LF Jay Gonzalez (2-for-4) singled but they cemented that lead in the fifth as CF Tyler Hill had an RBI single and scored when RF Max Murphy singled, and in the next at-bat, 1B Kyle Martin (2-for-3) hit a three-run home run.

Gonzalez drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth and DH Logan Hill added a two-run shot in the seventh.

1B Correlle Prime hit a lead-off homer for the RedHawks in the eighth and, in the ninth, the RedHawks rallied for four runs, all unearned, thanks to a pair of big singles from pinch hitter Dylan Kelly and RF John Silviano (3-for-5). But the rally ended with the tying run standing in the on-deck circle.

Kansas City 12, Sioux Falls 4

The Kansas City Monarchs (25-17) powered past the Sioux Falls Canaries to take a 12-4 win on the road on Tuesday night.

Eight different Monarchs had multi-hit games as they racked up 18 hits. C Alexis Olmeda and LF Colin Willis each went 3-for-5 with two RBIs including homers. DH Jan Hernandez and RF Gabriel Guerrero left the yard as well and they each had a pair of hits. CF Darnell Sweeney, 2B Ryan Grotjohn and SS Kevin Santa each added two hits and an RBI.

For the Canaries, RF Cade Gotta went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and both LF Troy Alexander and DH Jabari Henry went 2-for-4 with one run batted in.

Gary SouthShore 16, Chicago 5

A pair of big innings pushed the Gary SouthShore RailCats (20-25) to a 16-5 win against the Chicago Dogs.

The RailCats took control of the game in the bottom of the third inning as 2B Ryan Cash (3-for-4) scored on an error, RF Zach Welz (2-for-5) hit a two-RBI double and scored when 1B Daniel Lingua tripled. Lingua scored on a single from C Ciaran Devenney (5-for-5) and SS Thomas Walravan scored when LF MJ Rookard (4-for-5) reached base for the second time in the inning.

Gary SouthShore posted eight more runs in the sixth as DH Raymond Jones hit a three-RBI double, Devenney added an RBI single, Cash singled and took second on an error to allow Walraven and Devenney to score unearned and Rookard followed that with a single that let 3B Hayden Schilling and Cash score.

For the Dogs, DH Danny Mars went 4-for-4 with an RBI, C Ryan Lidge went 4-for-5 and 1B K.C. Hobson had three RBIs.

