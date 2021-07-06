American Association Game Recap

Chicago 7, Gary SouthShore 2

The Chicago Dogs (27-17) picked up their fifth win in a row and took game one of their set with the Gary SouthShore RailCats with a 7-2 win on Monday night.

The Dogs took the lead in the top of the third inning when C Ryan Lidge (3-for-5) singled home RF Danny Mars (2-for-4) and Lidge added to the lead in the fifth with another RBI single. In the seventh, 1B K.C. Hobson hit his third home run in as many games to push the Dogs in front 4-0. Mars added a two-RBI single in the top of the eighth and SS Harrison Smith (2-for-5) singled to plate Lidge in the ninth to put things out of reach.

Gary SouthShore found the scoreboard in the bottom of the seventh with a sac fly from RF Alec Olund that scored 3B Hayden Schilling, and in the eighth, SS Tyler Van Marter hit into a fielder's choice that allowed DH Thomas Walraven to score.

Starting pitcher Jake Dahlberg earned his fourth win of the year as he went six scoreless innings and gave up three hits while striking out eight batters. Reliever Jeff Kinley picked up a six-out save as he retired each of the six batters he faced.ry

