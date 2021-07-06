Railroaders Continue Winning Ways, Down Milkmen

FRANKLIN, Wis. - The Cleburne Railroaders put up six runs in the first four innings and the bullpen retired ten in a row to secure a 6-5 win over the Milwaukee Milkmen on Tuesday night at Franklin Field.

The Railroaders (24-19) fell into a quick 2-0 hole in the first. With two outs and the bases loaded, Tony Rosselli lined a two-run single into center against Cleburne starter Stephen Greenlees (1-0), who had to battle his way through a 35-pitch inning. Cleburne's offense had a quick response in the second, however, as Hunter Clanin ripped an RBI double and Colton Pogue followed with a two-run home run to put the Railroaders in front, 3-2.

Adam Brett Walker skied his league-leading 19th home run in the bottom of the third to tie the game at 3-3, but Cleburne surged back in front with three runs in the fourth. After a single, walk, and fly out but runners at second and third, Pogue chopped a grounder that was bobbled by Milwaukee shortstop Anibal Sierra, scoring Zach Nehrir and giving the Railroaders a 4-3 edge. Noah Vaughan delivered an RBI single to push the lead to 5-3, then another Milwaukee error on a ground ball from Osvaldo Martinez extended the cushion to 6-3.

Cleburne would need the run support, as the Milkmen (25-18) got a pair of runs back in the bottom of the sixth. Trey Martin smacked a two-out, two-run single to pull Milwaukee to within 6-5, but the Railroaders bullpen was excellent the rest of the way. Michael Krauza, Edward Cruz, and Tyler Wilson did not allow another baserunner over the final three innings, with Wilson recording his sixth save via a 1-2-3 ninth.

The relief effort earned the first professional win for Greenlees, who tossed five innings with three strikeouts, allowing six hits and three runs. He stranded the bases loaded with a strikeout of Rosselli on the final pitch of his night in the fifth.

Ryan Zimmerman (3-4) took the loss for Milwaukee, allowing six runs, five earned, over six innings.

The Railroaders and Milkmen continue the series on Wednesday night at 6:35 PM. Right-hander Jheyson Manzueta (1-1, 3.31) starts for Cleburne, while Milwaukee will go with left-hander Misael Siverio (1-0, 0.00).

