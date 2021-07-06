Dogs Top 'Cats in Series Opener

GARY, Ind.- In game one of a three-game series, the Gary SouthShore RailCats (19-25) fell to the Chicago Dogs (26-17) in a 7-2 final at the Steel Yard in Gary, Indiana.

Dogs' starter Jake Dahlberg threw six scoreless innings against the RailCats with three hits, three walks and eight strikeouts.

In the third frame, Chicago jumped on top on a Ryan Lidge single to right, one of two RBI base knocks that Lidge recorded on the night. The catcher went 3-for-5 in the win to lead the Dogs' effort.

Chirs Erwin suffered the loss for the RailCats, despite a quality start on the bump. The southpaw went six innings with two runs, three walks and seven strikeouts.

To relieve Erwin in the seventh, Robbie Coursel entered down by two and then allowed a two-run blast to KC Hobson, his team-leading ninth of the season, to double the lead at 4-0. Carousel recorded two innings, allowing four runs on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

While Gary SouthShore would add two in the seventh and eighth, the Dogs would tack on three more in the late innings to take the 7-2 win.

Jeff Kinley recorded the save for Chicago, throwing two scoreless, no-hit innings on the mound.

Game two between the Gary SouthShore RailCats and the Chicago Dogs is scheduled for tomorrow, July 6 at 7:10 p.m. at the Steel Yard in Gary, Indiana.

