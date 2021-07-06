Wyatt Ulrich, Cade Gotta Stay Hot in Opener vs. Kansas City

SIOUX FALLS - The Sioux Falls Canaries fell (18-24) to the Kansas City Monarchs (25-17) by a final score of 12-4 Tuesday night at The Birdcage. The teams will meet in a doubleheader Wednesday starting at 5 pm.

Ty Culbreth (6-2) suffered the loss on the mound for the Birds. Culbreth pitched five innings and allowed ten hits and seven runs (seven earned). Culbreth struck out seven Monarchs. Cody Mincey (3-0) was credited with the win for the Monarchs. Mincey went seven innings, allowing three runs (two earned) in the third. He struck out two.

Wyatt Ulrich extended his hit streak to 24 games in the loss. He picked up an eighth inning single and scored twice in the contest. Ulrich has now reached base in 28 straight games.

Cade Gotta's success at the plate also continued in the loss. Gotta recorded two hits and picked up two RBI. Troy Alexander made his first appearance at the Birdcage since May 21 and picked up two hits and an RBI. Mike Hart recorded two doubles in three at-bats.

The Birds and the Monarchs will play two games on Wednesday. Game 1 of the doubleheader will feature a pitching matchup of RHP Jameson McGrane (1-1, 3.00 ERA) for the Monarchs and RHP Carlos Pimentel (3-2, 5.73 ERA) for the Canaries. Game 2 will feature RHP Justin Shafer (2-2, 4.84) for the Monarchs and RHP Charlie Hasty (1-0, 5.96 ERA) for the Birds.

