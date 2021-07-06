World Series Champion Arthur Rhodes Named Pitching Coach

CLEBURNE, Texas - The Cleburne Railroaders announced Tuesday the hiring of 20-year Major League Baseball veteran and World Series champion Arthur Rhodes as pitching coach. Rhodes will join manager Logan Watkins and hitting coach Jose Amado for the Railroaders series opener against the Milwaukee Milkmen on Tuesday.

Rhodes, 51, is a native of Waco, Texas who pitched for nine Major League teams over the course of 20 seasons at the game's highest level. He ranks 26th in MLB history with 900 career appearances, and second all-time in holds with 254. In 2010 he went 33 consecutive outings without allowing a run, a stretch that ranks tied for sixth-longest in the MLB record book. The left-hander was named an All-Star that season while with the Cincinnati Reds, becoming just the fifth player to reach his first All-Star Game after the age of 40.

In 2011, Rhodes helped the St. Louis Cardinals win the World Series championship, making three scoreless appearances in the Fall Classic. For his career, Rhodes owns a record of 87-70, with 33 saves and a 4.08 ERA in 1187.2 innings.

"I'm thrilled to add Arthur's experience to our ball club," manager Logan Watkins said. "He has a long list of accomplishments at the Major League level, and I know our pitchers will benefit tremendously from his wisdom and knowledge of the game."

Rhodes played his high school baseball at La Vega, located an hour south of Cleburne. As a senior in 1988, he went 17-0, helping La Vega reach the 3A state title game. Rhodes was drafted that year by the Baltimore Orioles in the second round with the 34th overall selection, and went on to spend the majority of his Major League career with the Orioles, spanning from 1991 to 1999.

Rhodes went on to pitch for the Seattle Mariners, Oakland Athletics, Cleveland Indians, Philadelphia Phillies, Florida Marlins, Cincinnati Reds, Texas Rangers and St. Louis Cardinals before retiring following the 2011 season. In 2001 while pitching with Seattle, he authored one of the best relief seasons in MLB history, logging 68.0 innings with an 8-0 record and 1.72 ERA in 71 games.

The Railroaders open their series against the Milkmen on Tuesday at 6:35 PM. Left-hander Stephen Greenlees (0-0, 4.50) starts for Cleburne, while Milwaukee counters with righty Ryan Zimmerman (3-3, 4.09).

