Goldeyes Stopped by Former Major Leaguer Jordan
June 6, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release
WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (13-7) lost 5-0 to the Sioux City Explorers at Shaw Park on Thursday night.
Explorers' starting pitcher Taylor Jordan (1-3) pitched a complete game, three-hit shutout to earn the win. Jordan walked none, struck out six, and retired the final 19 batters to face him.
The Explorers (7-13) broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth when Kyle Wren hit a two-out, RBI triple to centre field. Michael Lang followed with a two-run home run to left-centre.
In the top of the sixth, Dexture McCall doubled to left-centre leading off, took second on a Drew Stankiewicz sacrifice bunt, and scored the Explorers' fourth run on a groundout from Lucas Bonfield.
Sioux City tacked on a fifth run in the top of the seventh on a two-out, RBI single from Nate Samson.
Kevin McGovern (2-2) started for the Goldeyes and took a no-decision, allowing five earned runs on nine hits in seven innings. McGovern walked one and struck out five.
Brandon Bingel pitched two perfect innings in relief of McGovern.
The Goldeyes remain home through the weekend and begin a three-game series against the Cleburne Railroaders on Friday night. First pitch at Shaw Park is at 7:05 p.m. Mitchell Lambson (2-1, 2.88) takes the mound for the Goldeyes. The Railroaders go with right-hander Charles Gillies (1-2, 3.32). Advance tickets are on sale now by visiting www.goldeyes.com/tickets or by visiting the box office at Shaw Park.
For information on 2019 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from June 6, 2019
- 'Dogs Win Second Straight Behind Kinman's Gem - Lincoln Saltdogs
- RailCats and Dogs Suspended in Bottom of Third Due to Fog - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- Fog Dogs: Game Suspended vs. Gary - Chicago Dogs
- Goldeyes Stopped by Former Major Leaguer Jordan - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- American Association Game Recaps - AA
- Frustrations Continue for the T-Bones as Kc Drops Series Finale - Kansas City T-Bones
- RailCats Sign Right-Hander Hurtado Before Thursday's Game - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- Bizarre Ninth Inning Boosts 'Roaders in Finale - Cleburne Railroaders
- American Association Game Recaps - AA
- Canaries Lose Series Finale After a Six-Run Railroader Ninth - Sioux Falls Canaries
- What's on Deck - Sioux City Explorers
- Passion and Pride as the Saints Return Home from June 7-13 - St. Paul Saints
- Saltdogs Return Home Tonight - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Errors Plague RedHawks in a 14-7 Loss to Lincoln - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- American Association Game Recaps - AA
- No Quit: Goldeyes Rally During Final at Bat for Second Time in Three Nights - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Goldeyes Walk It off for Second Time in Series - Sioux City Explorers
- Taylor's 8th-Inning Single Secures Birds Series Win - Sioux Falls Canaries
- 'Dogs Slug Their Way to a Series Win - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Railroaders Can't Hold off Canaries - Cleburne Railroaders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.