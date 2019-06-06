Goldeyes Stopped by Former Major Leaguer Jordan

June 6, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (13-7) lost 5-0 to the Sioux City Explorers at Shaw Park on Thursday night.

Explorers' starting pitcher Taylor Jordan (1-3) pitched a complete game, three-hit shutout to earn the win. Jordan walked none, struck out six, and retired the final 19 batters to face him.

The Explorers (7-13) broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth when Kyle Wren hit a two-out, RBI triple to centre field. Michael Lang followed with a two-run home run to left-centre.

In the top of the sixth, Dexture McCall doubled to left-centre leading off, took second on a Drew Stankiewicz sacrifice bunt, and scored the Explorers' fourth run on a groundout from Lucas Bonfield.

Sioux City tacked on a fifth run in the top of the seventh on a two-out, RBI single from Nate Samson.

Kevin McGovern (2-2) started for the Goldeyes and took a no-decision, allowing five earned runs on nine hits in seven innings. McGovern walked one and struck out five.

Brandon Bingel pitched two perfect innings in relief of McGovern.

The Goldeyes remain home through the weekend and begin a three-game series against the Cleburne Railroaders on Friday night. First pitch at Shaw Park is at 7:05 p.m. Mitchell Lambson (2-1, 2.88) takes the mound for the Goldeyes. The Railroaders go with right-hander Charles Gillies (1-2, 3.32). Advance tickets are on sale now by visiting www.goldeyes.com/tickets or by visiting the box office at Shaw Park.

For information on 2019 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

