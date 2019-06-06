Fog Dogs: Game Suspended vs. Gary

GARY, Ind. - Tonight's contest between the Chicago Dogs and the Gary SouthShore RailCats at the U.S. Steel Yard has been suspended due to intense fog conditions.

On-field officials called for a delay entering the bottom of the third inning, with Gary holding a 4-3 lead. The game will resume as-is on July 19th in Gary as part of a doubleheader.

The RailCats offense got off to a quick start, chasing Dogs starter Jake Dahlberg for four runs in the bottom of the first. Randy Santiesteban lined an RBI single, Colin Willis drove him in with a double, and Tom Walraven hit a two-run homer to put Gary up 4-0.

The four-run deficit was short-lived, however, as the Dogs rallied for three runs in the top of the second. Keon Barnum led off the inning with his team-leading seventh home run of the season. After Tony Rosselli walked, Victor Roache drilled an RBI double off the wall, advancing to third on the play, to make it a two-run ballgame. On the next at-bat Carlos Zambrano, batting seventh as the designated hitter, drove in Roache with a groundout to first to bring Chicago within one.

The Dogs kick off a three game series in Kansas City on Friday night against the T-Bones. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM and Austin Wright (0-3) will make the start.

