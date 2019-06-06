Saltdogs Return Home Tonight
June 6, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release
FARGO, North Dakota - Randolph Oduber went 4-for-6 with three RBI, and the 'Dogs had season highs in both runs and hits in a 14-7 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in the series finale on Wednesday night.
Oduber drove in a run with a single as part of a four-run 4th inning that opened the scoring.
Oduber scored two more with a single in a four-run 5th inning after the 'Hawks struck for a pair of runs in the bottom of the 4th.
After Tim Colwell slugged a three-run homer to make it 8-5 in the 5th, the 'Dogs scored four more runs in the 6th - thanks to a two-run homer from Tyler Moore and two-run triple from Colton Burns.
The RedHawks got a run back on Correlle Prime's RBI single in the 6th, but Curt Smith hit his second homer of the series - a two-run shot in the 9th - before the 'Hawks scored once more in final half-inning.
Along with Oduber, Tyler Moore had three RBI - his first RBI since May 27. Smith had his team-best 10th multi-hit game of the year, and Daniel Herrera along with Ivan Marin had multi-hit games at the bottom of the order.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from June 6, 2019
- Passion and Pride as the Saints Return Home from June 7-13 - St. Paul Saints
- Saltdogs Return Home Tonight - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Errors Plague RedHawks in a 14-7 Loss to Lincoln - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- American Association Game Recaps - AA
- No Quit: Goldeyes Rally During Final at Bat for Second Time in Three Nights - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Goldeyes Walk It off for Second Time in Series - Sioux City Explorers
- Taylor's 8th-Inning Single Secures Birds Series Win - Sioux Falls Canaries
- 'Dogs Slug Their Way to a Series Win - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Railroaders Can't Hold off Canaries - Cleburne Railroaders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.