Saltdogs Return Home Tonight

June 6, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release





FARGO, North Dakota - Randolph Oduber went 4-for-6 with three RBI, and the 'Dogs had season highs in both runs and hits in a 14-7 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in the series finale on Wednesday night.

Oduber drove in a run with a single as part of a four-run 4th inning that opened the scoring.

Oduber scored two more with a single in a four-run 5th inning after the 'Hawks struck for a pair of runs in the bottom of the 4th.

After Tim Colwell slugged a three-run homer to make it 8-5 in the 5th, the 'Dogs scored four more runs in the 6th - thanks to a two-run homer from Tyler Moore and two-run triple from Colton Burns.

The RedHawks got a run back on Correlle Prime's RBI single in the 6th, but Curt Smith hit his second homer of the series - a two-run shot in the 9th - before the 'Hawks scored once more in final half-inning.

Along with Oduber, Tyler Moore had three RBI - his first RBI since May 27. Smith had his team-best 10th multi-hit game of the year, and Daniel Herrera along with Ivan Marin had multi-hit games at the bottom of the order.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.