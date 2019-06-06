RailCats Sign Right-Hander Hurtado Before Thursday's Game

?GARY, IND. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats announced the signing of 26-year-old right-handed pitcher Daniel Hurtado before Thursday's series finale vs. the Chicago Dogs. Hurtado is going to start tonight's game vs. the Dogs in his American Association debut. In order to make room for Hurtado on the 23-man active roster, Gary placed outfielder Sean Guida on irrevocable waivers.

A native of Los Teques, Venezuela, Hurtado signed with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim as an international free agent at 17-years-old. Hurtado reported to the Dominican Summer League Angels (Rookie Affiliate) in the summer of 2009 and went 1-3 with two saves and a 4.50 ERA in 14 games (one start). The right-hander didn't allow a run in his first three professional appearances and in total 24 innings, allowed 19 runs (12 earned) on 27 hits and 10 walks while striking out 17 batters.

Hurtado returned to the DOSL Angels again in 2010 and went 4-0 with a 2.23 ERA and a career-best 0.93 WHIP in nine starts. The right-hander allowed just one hit over 12 innings in his first two starts and recorded a quality start in four of his nine starts. In 44.1 innings, Hurtado allowed 13 runs (11 earned) on 31 hits and 10 walks while striking out 36 batters.

Hurtado won the Dominican Summer League Championship with the DOSL Angels in 2011 and posted a career-best seven wins, three complete games, two complete game shutouts, 1.45 ERA and six quality starts in a career-high 14 starts and 74.1 innings pitched. The right-hander threw a no-hitter against the Dominican Summer League Rangers on July 14th (9 IP, 0 R/0 ER, 0 H, 2 BB, 8 K) and recorded a complete game shutout in his first start of the year. Hurtado also never allowed more than three earned runs in each of his 14 starts. In 74.1 innings, Hurtado allowed just 23 runs (12 earned) on 53 hits and 20 walks while striking out 65 hitters.

Hurtado received a promotion to the Arizona League Angels (Rookie Affiliate) in 2012 and went 2-5 with a 4.71 ERA in 15 games (five starts). In 36.1 innings, Hurtado allowed 33 runs (19 earned runs) on 44 hits and 17 walks while striking 21 batters.

Hurtado was promoted again in 2013 to the Orem Owlz (Rookie Affiliate) of the Pioneer League, posting a 1-0 record with a 3.75 ERA in five relief appearances before getting promoted to the Burlington Bees (Class-A Affiliate) of the Midwest League to end the season. In 12 innings with Orem, Hurtado allowed five runs on 12 hits and six walks while striking out 12 hitters. Hurtado appeared in 12 games (two starts) with the Bees and went 2-1 with a 3.34 ERA. In 32.1 innings, Hurtado allowed 12 runs on 27 hits and 14 walks while striking out 24 batters.

Hurtado returned to Burlington to begin the 2014 season and went 2-4 with a 2.95 ERA in 16 games (12 starts) before getting promoted to the Inland Empire 66ers (Class-A Advanced Affiliate) of the California League to conclude the season. In 64 innings with the Bees, Hurtado allowed 27 runs (21 earned) on 63 hits and 20 walks while striking out 64 batters. In two appearances with the 66ers, Hurtado went 0-1 and allowed one run on two hits, walked none and struck out eight.

Hurtado finished without a record and a 6.00 ERA in three starts with the AZL Angels in his final season in LAA's minor league system. The right-hander allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out two over three innings.

Hurtado signed with the Tucson Saguaros of the PECOS League in 2016 and recorded a career-best seven saves in 14 relief appearances. In 13 innings, the right-hander allowed two runs on 13 hits and three walks while striking out 15 batters.

Hurtado hasn't pitched professionally in the United States since 2016 but has pitched in the Venezuelan Winter League with the Tigres de Aragua the last six years. In 92 games (two starts) with Aragua, Hurtado is 10-4 with a 4.88 ERA. In 96 innings, the right-hander allowed 56 runs (52 earned) on 111 hits and 40 walks while striking 70 batters.

Gary concludes their four-game homestand on Thursday night at 7:10 p.m. vs. Chicago. The Dogs send southpaw Jake Dahlberg (2-0, 2.00) to the hill against the RailCats' Hurtado (0-0, 0.00) in his American Association debut.

