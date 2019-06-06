American Association Game Recaps

Cleburne 8, Sioux Falls 2- Box Score

The Cleburne Railroaders used a six-run top of the ninth to top the Sioux Falls Canaries Thursday afternoon.

The Railroaders took a 1-0 lead on an RBI triple by 2B Chase Simpson in the top of the first. 3B K.C. Huth made it a 2-0 game on a solo home run in the top of the sixth. The Canaries cut the lead to one on an RBI single by 2B Alay Lago in the bottom of the inning. Sioux Falls would tie the game at 2-2 one inning later on an RBI double by CF Brett Vertigan.

Cleburne took control with a six-run top of the ninth that included a two-run home run by RF Hunter Clanin and back-to-back-to-back-to-back hit by pitches with the bases loaded.

RHP Braden Pearson (2-0) was awarded the win after pitching scoreless eighth and ninth innings.

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3- Box Score

The Kansas City T-Bones took a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by SS Shawn O'Malley in the top of the third. The Milwaukee Milkmen tied the game in the bottom of the inning on a solo home run by RF Teodoro Martinez, his first of the season. Milwaukee took a 2-1 lead on a bases loaded hit by pitch in the bottom of the fifth before taking a 4-1 lead in the sixth. In the bottom of the sixth, Martinez picked up another RBI on a single and later scored on a single by 1B Garrett Copeland.

Kansas City cut the deficit to one in the top of the eighth, but their scoring would end there.

SP Zac Westcott (1-2) earned the win after giving up just one earned in five innings of work. RHP Myles Smith recorded the game's final two outs to earn the save.

