Bizarre Ninth Inning Boosts 'Roaders in Finale

June 6, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Cleburne Railroaders News Release





SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Hunter Clanin hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the top of the ninth, then four consecutive hit-by-pitches with the bases loaded provided insurance as the Cleburne Railroaders knocked off the Sioux Falls Canaries 8-2 on Thursday afternoon at Sioux Falls Stadium.

The game was tied 2-2 heading into the top of the ninth. John Nester led off the inning with a double, then Clanin crushed a 1-1 pitch from Alex Ogren (0-1) over the wall in left to put the Railroaders in front 4-2. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases with two outs, prompting Sioux Falls to call upon reliever Ryan Flores. Flores hit K.C. Huth with his first pitch, then hit Kenny Meimerstorf with his second pitch, then hit Nester with his third pitch. He worked the count to 2-2 on Angel Rosa, then hit him to force home the sixth run of the inning. The four HBPs set a league record, breaking the previous mark of three in one inning that had occurred three prior times in league history.

Cleburne (10-10) struck first in the first on an RBI triple from Chase Simpson, his league-leading 25th RBI of the year. Huth doubled the lead in the sixth with a solo home run, his first long ball of the season that gave the Railroaders a 2-0 advantage.

Starter Eudis Idrogo was excellent, allowing just one run over six innings for his longest start of the year. He allowed a two-out RBI single in the sixth to Alay Lago that cut the lead to 2-1, but then retired Clint Coulter to strand the tying run aboard.

Sioux Falls (10-9) tied the game in the bottom of the seventh on a two-out double from Brett Vertigan.

Braden Pearson (2-0) picked up the win with two scoreless innings of relief, inducing a groundout from Vertigan with two in scoring position to secure the victory.

The Railroaders continue their road trip with a three-game series against the Winnipeg Goldeyes on Friday night at 7:00. Right-hander Charlie Gillies (1-2, 3.32) starts for Cleburne, while Winnipeg will go with lefty Mitchell Lambson (2-1, 2.88).

Cleburne 8, Sioux Falls 2

Win: Braden Pearson (2-0)

Loss: Alex Ogren (0-1)

Save: None

