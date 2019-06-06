RailCats and Dogs Suspended in Bottom of Third Due to Fog

June 6, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release





?GARY, IND. - The series finale between Chicago and Gary was suspended due to fog with the RailCats leading the Dogs, 4-3, with zero outs and an 0-1 count on Randy Santiesteban in the bottom of the third. The game will resume on July 19th with the time to be determined. The two teams will then play their originally scheduled game (7-inning contest) on July 19th 30 minutes after the conclusion of Thursday's suspended game.

Gary (10-8) took the opening lead for the second straight night with a four-run first inning. Evan Marzilli doubled down the right field line for the first hit of the game before moving up to third on a sacrifice bunt from Marcus Mooney. Randy Santiesteban followed Mooney with an RBI single through the left side of the single, bringing home Marzilli from third for the first run. Colin Willis then doubled the RailCats lead with an RBI double to right, bringing Santiesteban around to score from first. Tom Walraven made it 4-0 with a two-run home run just inside the left field foul pole. The home run was the first of Walraven's professional career and extended his season-high hitting streak to 12 games.

Chicago (12-6) trimmed the Gary lead to 4-3 with a three-run second. Keon Barnum got the Dogs on the board with a solo home run to begin the inning. The homer was his second of the series and his league-high seventh of the year. Tony Rosselli then walked before Victor Roache brought him home with an RBI double to left-center. Roache advanced to third on the throw home and scored the final run of the inning on an RBI groundout off the bat of Carlos Zambrano.

Daniel Hurtado signed his first American Association contract with Gary before Thursday's game and allowed three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out in 2.1 innings. Through 2+ innings, Chicago left-hander Jake Dahlberg allowed four runs on five hits while striking out four batters.

Gary begins a three-game road trip in South Dakota on Friday at 7:05 p.m. against the Sioux Falls Canaries. RailCats left-hander Lars Liguori (2-1, 6.28) makes his league-high sixth start in the opening game of the series against Canaries veteran right-hander Alex Boshers (2-1, 5.50).

Gary returns home to U.S. Steel Yard on Tuesday for the start of a six-game homestand. Tuesday's game vs. the Winnipeg Goldeyes is at 7:10 p.m. and is Report Card Night. Kids receive a free ticket to Tuesday's contest with "A" grades. Tuesday's game is also another Community HealthNet Centers Tuesday and Taco Tuesday. Visit any Northwest Indiana CHN for complimentary tickets to Tuesday's game and enjoy our beef tacos and margaritas for $2.00 and $5.00, respectively.

Ticket packages for the 2019 Gary SouthShore RailCats season are available online at railcatsbaseball.com and can also be purchased by calling the RailCats ticket line at (219) 882-BALL. The RailCats box office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

American Association Stories from June 6, 2019

