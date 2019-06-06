What's on Deck
June 6, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Sioux City Explorers News Release
June 7
It's National Donut Day courtesy of Hy-vee! Come down and enjoy some baseball and donuts. Dean Green T-Shirts sponsored by Absolute Screen Art will be given away during the game and guess what? It's TGIF Red Solo Cup Night too! $2 domestic draft beer and $2 Pepsi fountain sodas all game long.
June 8
First 500 fans in attendance will receive a FREE X's Logo Baseball courtesy of Mercy One! Stick around for post game autographs!
June 9
Come celebrate Father's Day a week early! What better way to spend the day with dad than watching a great game of baseball! All dads attending the game will receive a FREE Reserved seat game ticket. And it's Family Fun Day, (1) Reserved seat game ticket, (1) hot dog, and (1) Pepsi fountain soda for ONLY $13 per family member (Day of game is $15 per family member)
June 10
Join the Explorers every Monday home game for Mini & Military Monday! All X's fans 12 and under receive a FREE Reserved seat game ticket and all Military (active, retired, reserve, veteran) and First Responders (Police, Fire, EMS) receive a FREE Reserved seat game ticket with valid ID!
June 11
It's 2-fer Tuesday which means buy one Reserved or Box seat game ticket and get one FREE (of equal or lesser value)!
June 12
Come down to Mercy One Field and grab a hot dog for Wimmer's Weiner Wednesday! $1 hot dogs all game long. It's also Half Price Hump Day meaning $5 Reserved seat game tickets!
