Errors Plague RedHawks in a 14-7 Loss to Lincoln

June 6, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release





FARGO, N.D. - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (11-8) looked to wrap up a three-game home stand against the Lincoln Saltdogs (9-9) Wednesday evening at Newman Outdoor Field. The RedHawks sent Will Solomon (1-0) to the mound for the start against Lincoln's Tyson Cornin (0-1).

Unlike the first two games of the series, the first three innings were scoreless, and looked like the game would shape up to be a pitchers' duel. But after five hits, a walk, and a RedHawks error in the top of the fourth inning, Lincoln got off to a 4-0 lead, all four runs being unearned. The RedHawks would answer with two runs of their own to cut the deficit in half thanks to a two-run RBI single from Chris Jacobs.

Lincoln's offense continued in the fifth, as the Saltdogs scored four more runs on Tyler Moore's two-run homer, and Randolph Oduber smacked a two-run RBI single, giving the Saltdogs a six-run lead. The RedHawks' Tim Colwell was able to pick up his first home run of the year in the bottom of the fifth inning, driving in two and cutting the deficit down to three.

However, tonight belonged to the Saltdogs as Lincoln added four more runs off of a fielding error to start the inning in the top of the sixth. The third consecutive four-run inning for the Saltdogs was capped off by a bases clearing triple hit to the right-center gap by Colton Burns, and giving Lincoln a 12-5 lead.

The offensive barrage continued in the ninth inning, where Curt Smith hit his third home run of the year to drive in two more Saltdog runs. The only answer the RedHawks had, was Devan Ahart's RBI single in the bottom of the ninth, tying Leo Pina with a team leading 17 RBIs this season, as the RedHawks fall 14-7 in the last game of the series.

The RedHawks (11-9) will have an off day before heading out on a nine-game road trip, beginning with a three-game series against the Sioux City Explorers (6-13) on Friday.

