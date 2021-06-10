Goldeyes Sign Canadian Right-Hander
June 10, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release
WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed right-handed pitcher Jake Polancic on Wednesday.
Polancic (pronounced puh-LAN-sick) last pitched in 2019 for the Short Season-A Northwest League's Hillsboro Hops (Arizona Diamondbacks) where he posted a 0.92 ERA in 20 relief appearances. The Langley, British Columbia native struck out 16 and did not allow a home run over 19.2 innings pitched. Polancic helped the Hops win the Northwest League championship, striking out four batters in two and two-thirds postseason innings.
The 24-year-old right-hander was drafted by the Diamondbacks in the 11th round in 2016 out of Yale Secondary School in Abbotsford, British Columbia. In four seasons of professional baseball, Polancic is 6-9 with two saves and a 5.55 ERA over 59 appearances, 50 of them in relief. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Polancic has averaged 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings during his professional career. Polancic played for the prestigious Langley Blaze junior program in 2015 and 2016.
The Winnipeg Goldeyes play a double header today against the Kane County Cougars at The Ballpark at Jackson. First pitch for game one is at 3:05 p.m. All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca
The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/US border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.
In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from June 10, 2021
- McGovern's Contract Transferred to the St. Louis Cardinals Organization - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- Goldeyes Sign Canadian Right-Hander - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Milkmen Win Streak Extended to Six Games - Milwaukee Milkmen
- Canaries Rally Falls Just Short vs. Railroaders - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Dogs Take Series from X's - Sioux City Explorers
- Bird Cage Special; Railroaders Scrap Past Canaries to Clinch Series - Cleburne Railroaders
- Milkmen Sour RedHawks at Home with 5-0 Win - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.