Goldeyes Sign Canadian Right-Hander

June 10, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed right-handed pitcher Jake Polancic on Wednesday.

Polancic (pronounced puh-LAN-sick) last pitched in 2019 for the Short Season-A Northwest League's Hillsboro Hops (Arizona Diamondbacks) where he posted a 0.92 ERA in 20 relief appearances. The Langley, British Columbia native struck out 16 and did not allow a home run over 19.2 innings pitched. Polancic helped the Hops win the Northwest League championship, striking out four batters in two and two-thirds postseason innings.

The 24-year-old right-hander was drafted by the Diamondbacks in the 11th round in 2016 out of Yale Secondary School in Abbotsford, British Columbia. In four seasons of professional baseball, Polancic is 6-9 with two saves and a 5.55 ERA over 59 appearances, 50 of them in relief. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Polancic has averaged 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings during his professional career. Polancic played for the prestigious Langley Blaze junior program in 2015 and 2016.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes play a double header today against the Kane County Cougars at The Ballpark at Jackson. First pitch for game one is at 3:05 p.m. All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/US border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.