RailCats Drop Series Finale to Monarchs

GARY, Ind. - In the series finale, the Gary SouthShore RailCats (11-11) fell to the Kansas City Monarchs (10-10) in a 6-1 final at the Steel Yard in Gary, Indiana.

The win went to Justin Shafer who delivered five innings of three hit baseball, allowing one run with eight strikeouts and four walks. Three Monarchs recorded shutout performances in relief, highlighted by two no-hit innings from Cody Mincey.

Gregori Vasquez suffered the loss after 5.1 innings on the mound with eight hits and five runs, three of which were earned. Vasquez recorded a season-high eight strikeouts in his fourth start of the year.

Despite Michael Woodworth reaching safely on all four plate appearances with a 2-for-2 line in his first start of the season, the rest of the RailCats offense had a calmed day at the dish.

Jesus Marriaga ripped his first extra-base hit of the year with a triple in the right-center gap, and MJ Rookard notched a double in the effort, but the four hits were the only recorded on the day by the RailCats.

Eight of the nine starters for Kansas City recorded a hit while Gabriel Guerrero and Ryan Grotjohn each posted multi-hit performances. Guerrero had a moonshot blast 400 feet to straight away center to cap things off in the top of the ninth and make it a 6-1 game.

RailCats' Manager Greg Tagert was ejected in the fifth for the first time this season after arguing a close call on a check swing with the third base umpire.

The series opener between the Gary SouthShore RailCats and Sioux City Explorers is scheduled for tomorrow, June 11 at 7:10 p.m. at the Steel Yard in Gary, Indiana.

