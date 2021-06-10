Name Selected for Lake Country Baseball Team

OCONOMOWOC - After more than 2,700 submissions from the Lake Country community, the new professional baseball team that will begin play in the Spring of 2022 officially has a name - the Lake Country DockHounds. The DockHounds have also made the team's first hire by appointing Trish Rasberry as the General Manager to lead the team into its inaugural season.

The DockHound is a representation of all the dogs seen on docks and boats across Lake Country in the summertime. The team's official logo will be revealed at a groundbreaking ceremony on June 29th.

"We were blown away by the amount of support and participation from the community after we announced the new team and contest to help us find a name," said Tom Kelenic, Owner and Managing Partner of the Lake Country DockHounds. "Now that the team has an identity that Lake Country can rally behind, it's time to get to work building a first-class ballpark and a championship-winning team that we can all be proud of."Rasberry knows the league well as she most recently served as the Vice President of Sales and Service for the Milwaukee Milkmen. Now making the step up to GM, Rasberry will bring her experience as part of an expansion franchise to Lake Country. Rasberry will become one of two female General Managers in the American Association of Professional Baseball. "This is an opportunity that I jumped at, and being in a position to build the team and ballpark from the ground up is something that I'm really excited to be part of," Rasberry said. "What really drew me to this was the ambition of the ownership group and the truly unique ability we have to build something special here in Lake Country."

Though construction has already begun, the Dockhounds will host an official groundbreaking ceremony later this month with the Mayor of Oconomowoc, Waukesha County Executive, the American Association League Commissioner, and other community leaders in attendance.

Team representatives say they will continue to find ways to incorporate things that represent Lake Country, from the design of the park, to events, fan experiences and more. Fans looking to secure seats for the 2022 season can preorder ticket packages ranging from five games to full season. All fans who place a deposit on a ticket package now through July 4th will automatically become part of the Diamond Club, an exclusive founding fan club with special perks and benefits.

