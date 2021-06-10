Milkmen Win Streak Extended to Six Games

Fargo N.D. - The Milwaukee Milkmen took the field against the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks on Wednesday, looking to extend their 5-game win streak and pull ahead towards first place in the AA North Division.

Milwaukee leadoff hitter Brett Vertigan started the game off hot with a double but the Milkmen were unable to capitalize. Brian Johnson took the hill for Milwaukee and held the Redhawks scoreless through two innings of work.

After a Christian Correa single, Aaron Hill double, and a walk from Christ Conley walk, the Milkmen then juiced the bases with one out in the top of the 2nd. Fargo pitcher Brent Jones struck out Jay Charleston and forced Vertigan to fly out and end the inning with no runs across for Milwaukee.

Ryan Boyer came on for the Milkmen in relief of Johnson and struck out Fargo's John Silviano and Leobaldo Pina with runners on second and third to keep the game deadlocked through 3 innings.

The Milkmen would get on the board however when Jay Charleston knocked an RBI single, bringing home Hill who reached via a walk. Milwaukee would keep the two-out momentum going when Vertigan singled and Trowbridge followed with a base hit of his own to bring in Charleston to make it 2-0 Milkmen.

The Milkmen would keep the momentum going into the top of the 5th when David Washington hit yet another solo long ball, his league-leading 10th of the year. One batter later, Correa singled and came across after an error from Fargo center fielder Alex Boxwell allowed Correa to score and Hill to speed all the way over to third.

Milwaukee would capitalize again on Fargo-Moorhead's mishaps when Hill scored on a wild pitch, making it 5-0 Milkmen after five innings.

Between the 5th and 7th innings, Boyer was masterful and would only allow one Redhawk to reach base. Ryan Dunne pitched the 8th and Matthias Dietz closed the door in the 9th and secured a 5-0 shutout and extended the Milkmen's win streak to 6 games.

The Milkmen will look to keep their hot streak going in a 3-game set against the Chicago Dogs at Franklin Field. The series starts Friday and first pitch is scheduled for 12:30 pm.

Tickets and more information at MilwaukeeMilkmen.com.

