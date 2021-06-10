McGovern's Contract Transferred to the St. Louis Cardinals Organization

FARGO, N.D. - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks have transferred the contract of left-handed pitcher Kevin McGovern to the St. Louis Cardinals, as the club announced Thursday. He will report to the Springfield (Mo.) Cardinals, St. Louis' Double-A affiliate. With the move, four pitchers in the RedHawks' preseason rotation have now been transferred to MLB organizations.

McGovern is coming off a huge start to the 2021 season, going 4-0 with a 1.40 ERA, two complete games, and 37 strikeouts in 32.0 innings pitched over his first four starts of the year. In the process, McGovern broke the American Association career strikeout record of 701 strikeouts in his June 5 start against the Kane County Cougars.

He is one of only two pitchers in American Association history with four seasons of 100-plus strikeouts (2015-18), and one of only four pitchers in American Association history with three or more seasons of 100-plus strikeouts. McGovern has combined for 100.0 or more innings and 100 or more strikeouts in each of the past six full seasons. The Philadelphia, Pa. native ranks third on the American Association career wins list (52) and second on the innings pitched list (794.0).

McGovern is playing his 10th season of professional baseball and was in his second season with the RedHawks. He called Newman Outdoor Field home for the entire 2020 season, but split time between the Winnipeg Goldeyes and Fargo-Moorhead after the RedHawks claimed him off waivers on Aug. 21, 2020 - he also missed a chunk of August after being placed on the injured list.

McGovern made four appearances (3 starts) for the RedHawks over the final weeks of the 2020 season, going 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 15.0 innings pitched. Combined, McGovern went 2-2 with a 5.23 ERA in 11 games (8 starts) with 37 strikeouts and 14 walks in 41.1 innings pitched.

A Winnipeg Goldeyes legend, McGovern spent parts of five seasons with the fish and was a part of the Goldeyes' 2016 and 2017 American Association championship teams. McGovern is the Goldeyes' all-time strikeout leader (479) and ranks third in wins (39). He is the only pitcher in Goldeyes' history with three seasons of 100-plus strikeouts (2016-18). He was named a 2017 American Association All-Star.

He went 8-12 with a 3.72 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 159.2 innings of work in 30 games for the Philadelphia University Rams from 2009-11 while majoring in Marketing. He played at La Salle University (Philadelphia, Pa.) in 2008 after playing high school baseball for Archbishop Ryan in Philadelphia.

McGovern is the 7th RedHawks player acquired by an MLB organization this year (RHP Frank Duncan - Colorado, RHP Kevin Herget - Cleveland, 2B Trace Loehr - Texas, LHP Tyler Pike - St. Louis). The record for most contracts transferred from Fargo-Moorhead to MLB organizations in a single season is eight players and occurred in 2012. McGovern is the 87th player in Fargo-Moorhead franchise history to be acquired by a major league franchise.

The RedHawks finish off a four-game series against the Milwaukee Milkmen on Thursday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field will host the Cleburne Railroaders for a three-game series beginning on Friday, June 11. First pitch is at 7:02 P.M. with postgame fireworks set to follow the game.

