Goldeyes Make It Five Straight with Win over Lake Country

OCONOMOWOC, WI - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (45-34) took an early eight-run lead and held on for a 10-6 victory over the Lake Country DockHounds Friday evening at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

Just four batters into the contest, Goldeyes third baseman Ramón Bramasco came home on a wild pitch to give Winnipeg a 1-0 lead.

That lead was increased to 2-0 in the second inning when designated hitter Edwin Arroyo scored on Bramasco's ground out to shortstop.

Lake Country (37-41) quickly tied it in the bottom of the inning, however. Third baseman Josh Altmann hit a one-out, two-run home run to left-centre field that made the score 2-2.

The Goldeyes crossed the plate six times in the fourth inning to break the game wide open. First baseman Jake McMurray and Bramasco had run-scoring singles and shortstop Andy Armstrong came home on catcher Rob Emery's sacrifice fly to centre. Right fielder Max Murphy then belted a three-run home run to right-centre field to make the score Winnipeg 8, Lake Country 2.

Emery made it 10-2 two innings later with a one-out double to the wall in left-centre field by Emery that scored Armstrong and Bramasco.

The DockHounds were not done though, scoring four times in the bottom of the sixth on singles by left fielder Ray Zuberer III and right fielder Samuel Benjamin, a wild pitch that allowed Zuberer to scamper home, and a sacrifice fly off the bat of second baseman Blake Tiberi that made it 10-6 in favour of the Goldeyes.

Landen Bourassa (W, 7-4) started for Winnipeg and went five innings. He gave up six runs on eight hits and struck out five. Tasker Strobel, Thomas Ponticelli, and Joey Steele combined to keep Lake Country from drawing any closer over the remaining four frames. Bourassa, Ponticelli, Steele, and battery-mate Emery all attended the University of San Francisco and Friday marked the first time the quartet appeared in a professional game together.

Luke Hansel (L, 2-6) exited in the fourth inning after having allowed eight runs on six hits and seven bases on balls.

"It was a good offensive day for us," said Goldeyes skipper Logan Watkins. "It's kind of a difficult park to come in and pitch in because the dimensions here are pretty small, so if you make a couple of mistakes and a big inning can happen. Unfortunately Landen had a couple of innings that got away from him but fortunately the offence carried the team today."

The series continues Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CDT. Lefty Travis Seabrooke (7-2, 3.30 ERA) will be on the mound for Winnipeg, while right-hander John Swanda (9-2, 5.84 ERA) is expected to start for the DockHounds.

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 5:30 p.m. The video stream of all games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park Tuesday, August 13 at 6:30 p.m. to open a three-game series against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

The homestand continues Friday, August 16 when the Sioux City Explorers visit Winnipeg on "Manitoba Social Night". The first thousand fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition Fred Penner Bobblehead and there will be a spectacular post-game fireworks show.

The following evening, Saturday, August 17 is "Bark in the Park", a special dog-friendly game for which the Goldeyes will wear custom jerseys adorned with photos of over 150 local pooches.

