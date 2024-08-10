Late Rally Not Enough for Kansas Swiftie Monarchs

August 10, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release









Kansas City Monarchs' Trent Giambrone at bat

(Kansas City Monarchs, Credit: Trent Giambrone) Kansas City Monarchs' Trent Giambrone at bat(Kansas City Monarchs, Credit: Trent Giambrone)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs' rally came up just short on Kansas Swiftie Monarchs night.

Kansas City dropped game two of their series with the Lincoln Saltdogs. Lincoln held on for a narrow 5-4 win at a loud Legends Field on Saturday night.

4,117 Swifties packed KCK for the largest attendance of the season.

Zane Zurbrugg was the Monarchs' anti-hero all night long. The Lincoln right fielder led off the game with a first-pitch home run to left field.

Zurbrugg finished 2-for-4 with the home run in the first and an automatic double in the sixth.

Kansas City (38-38) starter Duncan Snider shook it off. The right-hander faced the minimum in the second, third, and fourth innings.

Snider recorded six innings in his fourth start with the Monarchs but ran into trouble in the middle innings.

Lincoln (30-50) added a second run off a Drew Devine fielder's choice in the fifth inning to make it 2- 0. KC would respond with a Ross Adolph RBI hit-by pitch to cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth.

The Monarchs couldn't get out of the woods in the sixth inning. Dalton Reeves connected for a three- run bomb to right field to make it 5-1 Lincoln.

Infielder Trent Giambrone never goes out of style. The former major leaguer returned to the lineup with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth to reduce the deficit to three.

Giambrone had missed the last three games dealing with a hand injury. He's up to six home runs as a Monarch.

The Monarchs were seeing red in the seventh inning. Kansas City smoked three hard hits to score a pair of runs to cut the lead to 5-4.

Adolph recorded his second RBI of the night with a run-scoring groundout. Travis Swaggerty scorched a single to left field for his first RBI of the game.

The Monarchs put the tying run into scoring position in the bottom of the ninth but left the runner at second. All-star closer Dan Kubiuk earned his 14th save of the season for the Saltdogs.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs look to clinch a series victory Sunday at 1:05 p.m. with All-Star pitcher Julian Garcia on the mound. Foster Pace gets the ball for the Saltdogs.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.