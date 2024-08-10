Explorers Exact Revenge

August 10, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers (36-42) got their revenge on the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (43-37) Saturday night, taking down the visitors 13-3 to even the series. Sioux City starter Jared Wetherbee pitched six quality innings, allowing just three runs in front of a crowd of more than 1,800 fans.

"It's that time of the year where we have to win; we're here to do a job, and it's to get to [the] playoffs," Explorers catcher Jake Green, who had four hits in the game, said.

The RedHawks broke onto the scoreboard in the top of the first inning when Drew Ward smacked an RBI double off Sioux City starter Jared Wetherbee (6-4), giving the 'Hawks a 1-0 lead. Marcus Chiu followed with his own RBI double, sending home Ward and extending the lead to 2-0.

The Explorers responded in the bottom of the third, making it a 2-1 game when Sioux City's Osvaldo Martinez picked up an RBI single off Fargo starter Kolby Kiser (3-6). Sioux City's Nick Shumpert followed with his own RBI single, knotting it 2-2. Later in the frame, Sioux City's Justin Connell gave the X's a 3-2 lead thanks to an RBI single off Kiser. Sioux City's Jake Green picked up an RBI single the next plate appearance, extending the Explorers' lead to 4-2.

The RedHawks kept the game close in the top of the fourth when Fargo's Alec Olund drew a bases-loaded, two-out walk from Sioux City's Wetherbee, making it a 4-3 game.

Wetherbee then got out of the jam, and the X's rebuilt the two-run lead in the bottom of the frame when Sioux City's Daniel Lingua came home on a fielding error from Fargo right fielder Alec Olund, bringing the score to 5-3.

The offense kept rolling for the Explorers in the bottom of the fifth, starting with Sioux City's D'Shawn Knowles' two-RBI single off Fargo reliever Cade Torgerson. Later in the frame, Sioux City's Daniel Montano knocked an RBI double, bringing the X's lead to 8-3.

In the bottom of the sixth, Sioux City's Jake Green stayed hot with an RBI double, extending the Explorers' advantage to 9-3.

The X's seemingly closed the game in the bottom of the seventh, adding three runs on Cameron Cannon's bases-clearing, three-RBI double off Fargo's Torgerson, making it a 12-3 game. Jake Green put the cherry on top with another RBI single, bringing the score to 13-3, where it would stay as the Explorers locked it down to even the series.

The Explorers will wrap up the three game series with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Sunday afternoon August 11 at 4:05 p.m. at Lewis and Clark Park. For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS.

