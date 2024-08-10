RailCats Add Young Talent

August 10, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) Kenny Levari joins Lamarr Rogers' club with only 23 games remaining in the 2024 season. Levari comes out of Old Dominion University and is yet to make his professional baseball debut.

While with Old Dominion, Levari batted a career average of .285, and he had an impressive last two seasons at the school. His Junior year, Levari had the fifth highest batting average on the team at .312 along with 6 home runs and 32 RBIs. He was also fourth on the team in on-base percentage with an average of .415, and he led the team in total doubles with 16.

Levari didn't bat as consistently his Senior year, tallying a .264 average. However, he did hit for more power, as he bashed 4 more HRs his Senior season than he did in his Junior season, and he brought home 14 more runners his Senior season than he did in his Junior season. Those totals were 10 homers and 46 RBIs over his final year at Old Dominion.

The 22-year-old joins a strong RailCats infield and is set to test his talents against professional ball players. The New Jersey native has the opportunity to make his professional debut this week against the Cougars.

(Gary, IN) Lamarr Rogers and the RailCats have added an outfielder to the roster with just 23 games remaining in the season. Anthony Abbatine, a 25-year-old lefty from Warwick, New Jersey, is in town and is set to suit up for the 'Cats whenever he is needed.

Abbatine is fresh out of St. Peter's University where he played college ball for 2 years. He tallied a career batting average of .273 for the Peacocks, but his final season at the school was by far his best, tallying a .310 batting average with 30 RBIs and 8 stolen bases in 44 games.

This summer, Abbatine played 13 games with the Trenton Thunder (a summer league baseball team), and he batted a collegiate and summer league best .319 average. Abbatine showed his skills in front of many professional scouts over the 13 games he played, and he was picked up by the Windy City Thunderbolts just down the road from the US Steel Yard.

While Abbatine never played for the Thunderbolts, he played in last nights game against K

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.