DockHounds Flounder in Goldeyes Opener

August 10, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - The Lake Country DockHounds stumbled Friday against the Winnipeg Goldeyes as they dropped the series opener 10-6 in Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

It's difficult to overcome a starter that yields seven walks and unfortunately, that was the challenge the DockHounds faced. After Luke Hansel struggled to find the zone, the Goldeyes scratched a couple across.

However, Lake Country did what they do best, strike back. Josh Altmann launched his 16th home run of the season, tying the game at 2-2.

Though the tie didn't last long, the resilience in Lake Country persisted. Winnipeg struck for a 10-2 lead before the DockHounds began chipping away again.

Led by Ray Zuberer III, Lake Country's ascent made the game interesting.

"We have a very deep lineup," DockHounds outfielder Chavez Young said. "When (Tiberi) gets on, I know it's my job to get him into scoring position, especially with the three, four, five guys we have coming."

Although Lake Country's rally rewarded them with four runs in the sixth, that was all the offense for the remainder of the brisk night.

The DockHounds will look to rebound against the Goldeyes at 6:35 p.m. Saturday in Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

