Fargo Flies High in Game One

August 10, 2024 - American Association (AA)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers (35-42) couldn't keep the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (43-36) grounded Friday night, falling 12-5. The RedHawks had three players with multiple RBI while Fargo starter Tyler Grauer allowed two runs in 4.2 innings.

The RedHawks started hot, scoring in the top of the first inning when Fargo's Ismael Alcantara laced an RBI double off Sioux City starter Joey Murray (4-6), giving the RedHawks a 1-0 lead. Fargo's Drew Ward followed with an RBI groundout, extending the lead to 2-0.

The offense kept clawing in runs for the RedHawks when Fargo's Juan Fernandez ripped his second double of the game off Sioux City's Murray, sending home Sam Dexter and making it 3-0. The RedHawks then loaded the bases and Fargo's Drew Ward pulled an RBI walk, bringing the score to 4-0.

Sioux City's Murray worked a scoreless third inning, but in the top of the fourth, Fargo's Alec Olund put the RedHawks firmly in charge with a three-run shot, extending their lead to 7-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Explorers started to get the offense rolling when Sioux City's Jake Ortega picked up a two-RBI double off Fargo starter Tyler Grauer, cutting the deficit to 7-2.

The X's added another two in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single from Sioux City's Daniel Lingua off Fargo's Brett Garcia before Daniel Perez scored on a wild pitch, bringing the score to 7-4.

The RedHawks responded in the top of the seventh with Peter Brookshaw's solo home run off Sioux City's John Sheaks, making it an 8-4 game. They then added again in the top of the eighth when Fargo's Drew Ward picked up an RBI single off Sioux City's Nate Gercken, extending the lead to 9-4.

Another run came across for the RedHawks in the top of the ninth when Fargo's Ben Livorsi hit an RBI double off Sioux City's Brendan O'Donnell. Livorsi then came in to score on a fielding error from Sioux City shortstop Nick Shumpert before Alcantara picked up an RBI double off O'Donnell, bringing the score to 12-4.

The X's worked back one run in the top of the ninth when Sioux City's Daniel Montano hit a sac fly off Fargo's Cade Torgerson, but that was all as the RedHawks won 12-5

The Explorers will play Game Two of the three-game series with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Saturday night August 10 at 6:05 p.m. at Lewis and Clark Park. For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS.

