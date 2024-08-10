Homers Lift RailCats to Third Win in a Row

(Gary, IN) Coming off 10-straight losses, the RailCats have snatched up the last two wins in dramatic fashion, stranding the winning run at second in both wins. Last night, the 'Cats rolled up a double play and had an opportunity to do something they haven't done since last June, win a series. They would turn to the 23-year-old Andres Diaz as he faced third-year Cougar, Westin Muir.

Alex McGarry, the second batter in, blasted a 440-foot home run for his second home run as a Cougar. Gary drew a few walks against Muir and got a seeing-eye single from Guillermo Quintana to load up the bases for Miguel Sierra. Sierra hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game, and making his first appearance since July 14th, Marcos Gonzalez gave the RailCats a three-run lead with his ninth home run.

A few innings later, after two outs were recorded, Olivier Basabe walked, and LG Castillo recorded a hit to bring up Jose Contreras. Contreras would blast a ball off the batter's eye and the RailCats had a commanding 7-1 lead on Kane County.

Kane County would attempt to mount a comeback with a rally in the top of the fifth inning. Trendon Craig and McGarry both had run-scoring singles, Diaz would settle in and record a strikeout and a fly ball to center for the third and final out.

The RailCats would ride the coattails of their bullpen and get their first series win in nearly two months. Andres Diaz recorded his third win against the Cougars in four starts after allowing three earned runs in 5.2 innings.

The RailCats have won three games in a row since late June and go for the series sweep tomorrow, the first pitch will arrive at 2:00 PM. Tai Tiedemann will get the ball and face former Los Angeles Angel, Greg Mahle. Tune in at aabaseball.tv, MIXLR, and WE.FM 95.9.

