Clanin, Ulrich Highlight Birds in Loss to Milwaukee

August 10, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Hunter Clanin finished 3-5 with two homeruns on Saturday and Wyatt Ulrich set the franchise stolen base record but Milwaukee snapped a four-game losing skid with a 6-5 victory at the Bird Cage.

The Milkmen struck first with a solo homerun in the top of the second inning before Clanin answered with a two-run shot in the bottom half.

Milwaukee produced a pair of run-producing hits in the third inning and led 3-2 until Jordan Barth blasted a two-run roundtripper in the seventh. Ulrich followed with a walk and promptly swiped second base, surpassing Reggie Abercrombie for the top spot in franchise history.

The Milkmen, though, once again had an answer, smacking a three-run homerun with two outs in the eighth. Clanin drilled a solo shot in the ninth but the Birds could get no closer.

Seth Miller allowed three runs on six hits over seven innings and struck out four as the Canaries dip to 46-34 overall. The two teams will cap their four-game series Sunday at 4:05pm.

