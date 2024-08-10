'Dogs Hang on in Another One-Run Game vs Monarchs

LINCOLN, NE - The Saltdogs (30-50) could hold on in the seventh one-run game of the season versus Kansas City (39-39) by a final score of 5-4.

C/INF Dalton Reeves homered for the second time in three games, his three-run homer in the sixth was the difference in the game. He has 8 RBIs in his first six games in Lincoln.

OF Zane Zurbrugg homered for the fourth time this season on the game's first pitch. He posted a two-hit performance which also included a ground rule double.

LHP Abdallah Aris captured his fifth quality start and fourth win of the season with 6.0 innings giving up five hits, two earned runs, one walk, and struck out five batters. It is his third straight victory.

The Saltdogs wasted zero time opening up the scoring as Zurbrugg hit the first pitch of the ball game over the left field fence for his fourth homer of the season. Lincoln has now scored first against the Monarchs in five straight games.

Both starters settled in nicely before more runs would come in the fifth as Lincoln added on with an INF Drew Devine RBI fielder's choice that scored INF Jack Draum who doubled earlier in the frame. Kansas City would get one run back in a bases-loaded situation at the frame's bottom.

In the sixth Reeves hit a three-run homer, his second in three games, which extended the Saltdogs lead to 5-1. Kansas City would respond with one more in the sixth.

To the seventh, the Monarchs weren't done scoring twice on three hits to make it a one-run game.

RHP Brandon McCabe served up a scoreless eighth inning giving up just one hit and RHP Dan Kubiuk closed the door in the ninth giving up one hit and picking up his 15th save of the season.

The 'Dogs and Monarchs have now played in seven one-run games out of 14 meetings. Five of the total 14 games have gone to extra innings.

Lincoln goes for the series win at 1:05 Sunday afternoon in their last meeting against the Monarchs from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

