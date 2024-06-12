Goldeyes Make Early Lead Stand in Win Over Kane County

GENEVA, IL - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (16-14) won their fourth consecutive game Tuesday evening at Northwestern Medicine Field, defeating the Kane County Cougars by a score of 12-6. The winning streak is only scratching the surface. The Goldeyes have won their third series in a row, have won the season series against Kane County, and will be looking for their first series sweep on Wednesday.

Travis Seabrooke started for the Goldeyes and pitched 3.1 innings, giving up six runs - all earned - on nine hits, walking none, and striking out one.

Westin Muir (L, 3-3) took the loss allowing eight earned runs on 14 hits, walking none, and striking out one batter.

The Goldeyes loaded the bases up in the top of first inning and brought in the first two runs of the game on a single by Miles Simington scoring Ramón Bramasco and Rob Emery. The next batter, Jake McMurray, hit a two-run double to left bringing home Max Murphy and Simington making it a 4-0 game. The final run of the frame came on an RBI single by Keshawn Lynch that scored McMurray from second base.

Kane County (16-14) answered with an RBI ground out by Josh Allen scoring Armond Upshaw from third making it a 5-1 Goldeyes lead after one inning.

The Cougars scored again in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI single by Simon Reid that scored Claudio Finol from second reducing Winnipeg's lead to 5-2.

The Goldeyes added on in the top of the fourth when Dayson Croes scored Andy Armstrong giving the Fish a 6-2 lead. A batter later, on the next pitch, Rob Emery (19) sent an RBI single to right bringing home Bramasco to push the lead top 7-2. Two pitches later, Murphy hit an RBI single scoring Croes giving the Goldeyes an 8-2 lead.

The Cougars once again answered back scoring four runs in the bottom of the frame with an RBI from Cornelius Randolph scoring Jonah Davis chopping the lead to 8-3. Reid would hit his second RBI of the game scoring Finol on a ground-out fielder's choice cutting the lead 8-4. Harrison Smith hit an RBI single scoring Randolph making it an 8-5. The final run of the frame came on an RBI single by Upshaw scoring Reid cutting to a two-run deficit.

Both ballclubs saw goose eggs until the eighth inning when Emery collected his second RBI of the game scoring Armstrong on a sacrifice fly. Giving the Goldeyes a 9-6 lead.

In the top ninth the final three runs came on a RBI double by Armstrong, and a two-run single by Bramasco pushed the game out of reach and the 12-6 win.

In the bullpen for the Goldeyes Nick Trogrlic-Iverson (W, 2-1) took over in relief for Seabrooke and earned the win in his 3.2 innings giving up a hit, walking none, and striking out six. Justin Courtney earned the six-out save, his fourth of the season giving up a hit in his two innings, walking one, and striking out four.

Ryan Richardson came into the game for Kane County and pitched four innings, giving up a hit, walking one, and striking out two. Jordan Martinson pitched an inning, giving up a hit, and an earned run, walked two, and struck out none. Michael Brewer pitched an inning, giving up two hits, and three runs, all earned, walking two and struck out one.

Logan Watkins was excited to see his ball club win their fourth win in a row and pick up a third series win in a row. "Yeah it was good to see you know the work that (Nick Trogrlic) Iverson and (Justin) Courtney did tonight." Watkins said. "A little bit of a different story than what it has been lately where you know starting pitching has kind of been the headliner and bullpen hasn't felt relevant the last couple games just because they weren't needed. Then you know obviously baseball is baseball and there's some crazy games that happen and tonight starting pitching a little unfortunate Travis has been throwing the ball really well so little unfortunate that he had kind of a rough inning but really happy to see the bullpen show up and take care of business when we needed them to."

Winnipeg returns home to Blue Cross Park Friday, June 14 when they will host the Sioux City Explorers at 7:00 p.m.

