Cougars Avoid Sweep with Win over Goldeyes

June 12, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Brady Schanuel

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Jenna Spanola/Kane County Cougars) Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Brady Schanuel(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Jenna Spanola/Kane County Cougars)

GENEVA, IL - The Kane County Cougars (17-14) defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 5-2 at Northwestern Medicine Field Wednesday afternoon, snapping Winnipeg's win streak at four games.

Kane County opened the scoring in the bottom of the third inning on second baseman Jared Cushing's solo home run down the left field line.

The Cougars doubled their lead in the fifth when shortstop Harrison Smith led off the inning with a home run just inside the left field foul pole that made the score 2-0.

Brady Schanuel, Jenna Spanola/Kane County Cougars

The home side added two more runs an inning later as right fielder Jonah Davis came home on a throwing error, which was followed by Cushing's single to centre field that scored first baseman Ernny Ordóñez.

The Goldeyes (16-15) finally broke through in the top of the seventh inning when right fielder Max Murphy and second baseman Dayson Croes both crossed the plate as the result of a throwing error.

The Cougars added an insurance run in the bottom of the inning on left fielder Cornelius Randolph's single to left field that brought in designated hitter Josh Allen to make the score 5-2.

Greg Mahle (W, 1-0), signed earlier in the day by Kane County, worked five innings and gave up just one hit while striking out three. Ryan Nutoff (S, 9) recorded the final four outs for the Cougars, striking out three in the process.

Colton Eastman (L, 2-5) surrendered four runs - two earned - on seven hits over six innings. He struck out five and walked a pair.

Murphy extended his consecutive game hitting streak to 19 with a fourth inning single to centre field.

The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park Friday at 7:00 p.m. CDT to meet the Sioux City Explorers. Zac Reininger (3-2, 3.58 ERA) will start for Winnipeg, while Joey Murray (2-2, 3.94 ERA) is expected to take the mound for Sioux City.

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca beginning at 6:30. The game will also be broadcast in French on L'Univers de L'Info with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

Images from this story



Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Brady Schanuel

(Jenna Spanola/Kane County Cougars)

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.