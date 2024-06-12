RailCats Homestand Begins with 5-2 Loss to Milkmen

(Gary, IN) After a six-game road-trip in Cleburne, the RailCats were back at the US Steel Yard to take on the Milwaukee Milkmen for the second time this season. The Milkmen won the previous series at home, and the matchup involved former Major Leaguer Carlos Sanabria, going up against the converted starter, Ryley Widell for the opening matchup.

The RailCats came out firing, sending 8 different batters to the plate in the bottom of the first inning. The inning began with singles from Gio Diaz and Francisco Del Valle, and LG Castillo brought home Diaz with a high sac fly to deep center field. Two batters later, Carlos Rincon laced a single that brought home Del Valle, giving the 'Cats an early 2-0 lead.

Sanabria dealt 4 scoreless innings, but the Milkmen exploded in the 5th inning, seeing 9 batters who tallied 5 runs. Reggie Pruit Jr. cranked a double in the leadoff position and was brought home by the next batter in Brett Rodriguez. Rookie Trey Law followed up Rodriguez's RBI single with a single of his own, and he was brought back home by an RBI double from Erik Ostberg. Ostberg blasted a 2 RBI double that brought home Law and Jose Sermo, who drew a walk, and Ostberg was brought home by a Santos RBI single. Giving the Milkmen a 5-2 lead.

After the lengthy top of the fifth inning for the Milkmen. The two clubs exchanged zeros. But in the bottom of the ninth, Jacob Bockelie and Jackson Valera reached base, sending up the tying run. Gio Diaz sent a fly ball to left field and that was reeled in and ended the 'Cats threat. The Milkmen opened the three-game set with a 5-2 win.

These two teams will be back at it tomorrow at 6:45 pm, with two lefties starting against one another. The RailCats will call upon their fourth-year starter, Chris Erwin, and he will face off against Shane Barringer. The contest will be featured on AABaseball.TV, Mixlr, and WE.FM 95.9.

Looking ahead, on Sunday, June 16th, the RailCats will be home for Father's Day. Thanks to Xfinity, the first 500 fans will receive a trucker hat. Don't miss the chance to catch on the field and enjoy a pre-game brunch on the field! For tickets, visit RailCatsBaseball.com or call 219-882-2255.

