Railroaders Hang On For 6-4 Win Over DockHounds

June 12, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release







Oconomowoc, WI - RHP Mark Washington struck out DH Justin Lavey leaving the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth for Lake Country as the Railroaders avoided the rally and won 6-4 on Wednesday night at WBC Park.

RF Marek Chlup cut the deficit to two after a 2-RBI single with two outs in the ninth but it wasn't enough as the Railroaders picked up their 18th win of the season and hold a one-game lead in the East Division.

2B Cam Cannon had his best game as a Railroader since joining the team earlier this week with a 3-for-5, 2-RBI day including a solo home run to get Cleburne on the board in the second inning.

The bullpen for the Railroaders was the difference maker tonight as right-handers Kristian Scott, Chris Muller, and Theo McDowell combined to pitch 2.2 innings, gave up zero hits, zero runs, and only allowed one walk.

The series is split at one a piece with game three set for Thursday night from WBC Park at 6:35 p.m.

