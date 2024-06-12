'Dogs Dominate Game Three, Stop Skid

ROSEMONT, IL - The Saltdogs put together an all-around offensive performance to route the Dogs in game three by a final of 12-1.

OF Aaron Takacs reached base five times, recording four hits, walking once, and having a sacrifice fly. He drove in two runs for the ballgame.

INF Drew Devine opened the scoring with a two-run double, drove in a run on a sacrifice bunt, and one more on a hit-by-pitch totaling four RBIs.

OF Zane Zurbrugg and INF Dakota Conners both went deep for the first time this season, both with solo shots over the fence in left field.

RHP Pablo Arevalo threw three scoreless innings out of the bullpen in relief of RHP Gunnar Groen who made his first start of 2024. Arevalo gave up three hits, no runs, no walks, and struck out one batter.

Lincoln opened up the scoring in the second inning with two thanks to Devine's double, but Chicago would get their lone run of the game back in the bottom half of the frame.

Fast forward two innings and the Saltdogs scored two more times in the fourth, and then one more in the sixth.

The 'Dogs would all but end the game with five runs in the fifth inning after loading the bases and moving station to station. One run in the eighth and ninth would be tacked on for good measure.

Lincoln snapped a seven-game losing streak and picked up their first win of the series. The 'Dogs and Dogs wrap up the series Thursday at 6:30 p.m. from Impact Field in Rosemont, Illinois.

