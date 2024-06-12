Cougars End Losing Skid

June 12, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - Thanks to a solid nine innings on the mound, the Kane County Cougars (17-14) ended their four-game losing skid with a 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes (16-15) Wednesday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Making his first official appearance since 2021, former big-leaguer Greg Mahle (1-0) earned the win in his Cougar debut with five scoreless innings. Mahle retired the first nine batters, and faced just one over the minimum. Jordan Martinsen and CJ Carter helped continue the success on the mound, allowing two runs, but both being unearned. Ryan Nutof recorded the final four outs for his ninth save of the season, which co-leads the league.

The Cougars never trailed in the game, taking their first lead on Jared Cushing's first career home run in the 3rd inning. It was Cushing's first home game and his third professional game in his career. Two innings later, Harrison Smith also went deep (2), hitting a home run on his 28th birthday.

Cushing picked up another RBI in the 6th, before Cornelius Randolph made it 5-2 Cougars with an RBI knock in the 7th.

Winnipeg's only offense came in the 7th as they scored two unearned runs. Colton Eastman (2-5) suffered the loss.

The Cougars now enjoy an off day before starting a series on Friday in Rosemont against the Chicago Dogs. The next homestand will be Tuesday, June 18th when the reigning champion Kansas City Monarchs come to town. For tickets call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.