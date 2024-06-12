Achenbach Homers as Birds Drop Rubber Match to Kansas City

June 12, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Lawrence, KS - Kansas City erupted to score seven unanswered runs during the sixth and seventh innings on Wednesday as the Monarchs topped Sioux Falls 10-5 in the finale of their three-game series.

Kansas City scored a run in the first inning on an RBI single before Wyatt Ulrich ripped a go-ahead two-run triple in the top of the third. The Monarchs scored in their half of the fourth to tie the game and took the lead an inning later.

Hunter Clanin put the Birds back in front with a two-run double in the top of the sixth but the Monarchs scored four times in the bottom half and added three more runs in the seventh. Achenbach's solo shot in the eighth capped the scoring.

Josh Rehwaldr finished with two of the team's six hits as Sioux Falls dips to 18-11 overall. The Birds return to the Bird Cage on Friday at 7:05pm to host Fargo-Moorhead.

