DockHounds' Bats Breakout in Cleburne Opener

June 12, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release









Lake Country DockHounds exchange high fives in the dugout

(Lake Country DockHounds) Lake Country DockHounds exchange high fives in the dugout

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - The Lake Country DockHounds welcomed the Cleburne Railroaders to Wisconsin Brewing Company Park with an 11-3 victory Tuesday night.

After a sluggish road trip, the DockHounds wasted no time in "hitting the reset button" and routed the Railroaders. With 11 runs and 16 hits, the offense broke out. Josh Altmann paced the team with an incredible night, going 4-5 with a triple, home run and six RBIs.

"It feels great, but more importantly, we got a win for the team," Altmann said. "This is exactly what we are going out there for and what we are trying to do. This is a huge start for us to get that momentum ahead of a long series, and we are looking to ride that all week."

Lake Country jumped on Cleburne and held a 4-2 lead after the third inning, an advantage they would only increase.

After Altmann laced a bases-clearing double in the third, he later launched a two-run home run in the fifth. The DockHounds rallied for three runs in the sixth, again including an RBI single from Altmann.

"The confidence has always been there, but the results haven't fallen the way I have wanted them to," Altmann said. "Every single day, talking with (Ken) Huckaby, talking with (Dave) Pano, even just the guys in the dugout, they've been telling me I'm right there, and that mindset has never changed for me. So for today, going out there with that same mentality and after working on a few things, I'm glad those hits are starting to find a few more holes."

Demetrius Sims, Justin Connell and Carson Maxwell each had a multi-hit game. Blake Tiberi and Justin Lavey also reached base several times.

After John Swanda threw five competitive innings, he turned the ball over to the DockHound bullpen. Alan Carter, Brody Rodning, Blake Kunz and Shelby Lackey each impressed in their innings of work.

"From the offensive side, defensive side and even the pitchers, everybody contributed in a big way, and to do that and start the series like this was huge."

With Lake Country's optimism remaining high entering the week, Tuesday's big win has them primed for a strong week.

The DockHounds return at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday for game two against the Railroaders in Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

