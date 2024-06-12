Monarchs Pour on 10 Runs in Rubber-Game Win

LAWRENCE, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs brought the boom to their rubber game on Wednesday.

Ross Adolph, Danny Amaral, and Trent Giambrone homered at Hoglund Ballpark, lifting Kansas City to a 10-5 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries on Wednesday afternoon. KC clinches their second series of the year against the Canaries.

The Monarchs delivered double-digit runs on 12 hits. Wednesday marked the sixth time Kansas City has hit double-digits in 2024.

Kansas City overcame two different Sioux Falls (18-11) leads in the rubber game. Adolph's homer made it 3-2 in the fifth, his team-leading seventh long ball of the year.

Josh Bissonette gave the hosts the lead with a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth. Amaral left the yard five pitches later, giving KC (16-14) a 7-4 lead.

The home run was Amaral's first as a Monarch.

Giambrone put the game to bed in the seventh, demolishing a three-run homer to left-center field to make it 10-4.

The former major leaguer had his best game as a Monarch, finishing 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Giambrone extended his on-base streak to 13 games since arriving in KC.

Blake Rutherford and Hayden Jones also plated runs for the Monarchs earlier in the fixture.

Gabriel Ponce (1-0) impressed in his Kansas City debut, striking out five batters across three innings to earn his first win.

The Monarchs begin a nine-game road trip on Friday against the Milwaukee Milkmen. First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm from Franklin Field.

