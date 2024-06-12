Monarchs Pour on 10 Runs in Rubber-Game Win
June 12, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Kansas City Monarchs News Release
LAWRENCE, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs brought the boom to their rubber game on Wednesday.
Ross Adolph, Danny Amaral, and Trent Giambrone homered at Hoglund Ballpark, lifting Kansas City to a 10-5 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries on Wednesday afternoon. KC clinches their second series of the year against the Canaries.
The Monarchs delivered double-digit runs on 12 hits. Wednesday marked the sixth time Kansas City has hit double-digits in 2024.
Kansas City overcame two different Sioux Falls (18-11) leads in the rubber game. Adolph's homer made it 3-2 in the fifth, his team-leading seventh long ball of the year.
Josh Bissonette gave the hosts the lead with a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth. Amaral left the yard five pitches later, giving KC (16-14) a 7-4 lead.
The home run was Amaral's first as a Monarch.
Giambrone put the game to bed in the seventh, demolishing a three-run homer to left-center field to make it 10-4.
The former major leaguer had his best game as a Monarch, finishing 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Giambrone extended his on-base streak to 13 games since arriving in KC.
Blake Rutherford and Hayden Jones also plated runs for the Monarchs earlier in the fixture.
Gabriel Ponce (1-0) impressed in his Kansas City debut, striking out five batters across three innings to earn his first win.
The Monarchs begin a nine-game road trip on Friday against the Milwaukee Milkmen. First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm from Franklin Field.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from June 12, 2024
- Railroaders Hang On For 6-4 Win Over DockHounds - Cleburne Railroaders
- Monarchs Pour on 10 Runs in Rubber-Game Win - Kansas City Monarchs
- Cougars Avoid Sweep with Win over Goldeyes - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Achenbach Homers as Birds Drop Rubber Match to Kansas City - Sioux Falls Canaries
- 'Dogs Dominate Game Three, Stop Skid - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Cougars End Losing Skid - Kane County Cougars
- RailCats Homestand Begins with 5-2 Loss to Milkmen - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- DockHounds' Bats Breakout in Cleburne Opener - Lake Country DockHounds
- Goldeyes Make Early Lead Stand in Win Over Kane County - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Offensive Hit Parade Seals Series Victory for Chicago Dogs, 7-4 - Chicago Dogs
- Quiet Offense Results in Loss of Series Opener for Chicago Dogs, 5-1 - Chicago Dogs
- Chicago Dogs' Pitching Surrenders Ten Runs, Team Drops Series Opener in Milwaukee - Chicago Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.