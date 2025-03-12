Outfielders Sign with Saltdogs

Lincoln, Nebraska- The Lincoln Saltdogs have announced a pair of experienced players, plus a rookie who will roam the outfield in the 2025 season.

Danny Bautista, Jr., joins Lincoln for 2025. The 6'2", 205-pound right-handed bat joins Lincoln after stints throughout minor league baseball, most recently with the Lansing Lugnuts, in the Athletics organization. Bautista, who can also play first base, hit .265 with four home runs and 47 rbi's for Lansing in 2024. Bautista Jr., is the son of former Oakland A's big-leaguer, Danny Bautista, Sr.

Jack Cone joins Lincoln after playing in the Pioneer League with the Ogden Raptors in 2024. A 6'0", 185-pounder, Cone will provide some pop from the left side of the plate. Cone hit .344 with 12 home runs and 54 rbi's for the Raptors, last season. A native of Fairfax Station, Virginia, Cone played collegiately at James Madison University.

Yusniel Diaz brings major league experience to the Saltdogs outfield. A 2016 non-drafted free agent, Diaz started in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and saw time in "The Show" with the Baltimore Orioles in 2022. The 6'1", 225-pound Diaz recently played in AAA for the Sacramento River Cats, of the San Francisco Giants organization. The right-handed hitting Diaz hit three home runs with five rbi's in 20 games, last season.

Lincoln begins the 2025 American Association season Friday, May 9th, when they travel to Kansas City, Kansas to begin a three-game series with the Kansas City Monarchs. Opening night at Haymarket Park will be Friday, May 16th, when the Saltdogs host the Winnipeg Goldeyes, at 7:05 p.m.

All home and away Saltdogs games will be broadcast on radio on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, in Lincoln. For tickets, promotional information and to visit the online store, go to: www.saltdogs.com.

