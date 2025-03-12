RailCats Acquire Utility Player in Trade

(Gary, IN) Today the Gary SouthShore RailCats added onto their roster by bringing on a former Athletics and Arizona Diamondbacks minor leaguer, Elvis Peralta.

Peralta is a 28-year-old from New York City who began his college career at Crowder College. While with the team, he was named a first-team All-American and was the JUCO World Series' most outstanding hitter. His college journey took him to Marshall University, where he posted a .357 batting average, a .425 on-base percentage, and nine home runs. He was listed on the Conference USA All-Tournament team.

The Oakland Athletics selected Peralta in the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft. The left-handed hitter would move up to Triple-A in 2021 and, midway through the 2022 season, signed a contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

For the past two years, Peralta has played in MLB Partner Leagues. In 2023, he played in 82 games with the Rocky Mountain Vibes, putting together a .320 average, hitting 19 doubles, and driving in 51 runners. This past season, he was managed by former RailCats Manager Greg Tagert while playing for the Tri-City ValleyCats.

Peralta comes over to the RailCats in a trade with the Frontier League's new ballclub, the Down East Bird Dawgs, for a player to be named later. This 2025 season will be his sixth season in professional baseball.

"Elvis has experience at the AAA level as an INF/OF UTL player," RailCats Manager Lamarr Rogers Said. "That flexibility could prove valuable as things occur during the season. In 2023 he showed his potential offensively. He'll compete in mini-camp for a role with the team."

The Gary SouthShore RailCats are entering their 22nd season and opening day is scheduled for May 9th in Franklin against the Milwaukee Milkmen. The home opener at the US Steel Yard will take place on Tuesday, May 13th at 6:45 as the Cleburne Railroaders come into town. Tickets for all RailCats games can be purchased by clicking the link, or you can call the office at (219)-882-2255. https://railcatsbaseball.com/

