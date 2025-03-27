Saltdogs Welcome Three New Arms to Pitching Staff

March 27, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs have announced the signing of three more pitchers for the upcoming season.

Connor Langrell, a 6'4", 225-pound, right-hander joins Lincoln for his first season. A native of Riverview, Florida, Langrell played college baseball for three seasons at Newman University, in Wichita, Kansas, and spent his final year at Bradley University in the Missouri Valley Conference. Langrell is a back-end bullpen arm that earned eleven saves in his lone season at Bradley. Last year, playing for the Yolo High Wheelers in the Pioneer League, Langrell struck out 46 batters, while walking only six. He went 2-1 with a 1.97 ERA and four saves.

Greg Loukinen is a 6'0", 196-pound left-hander from Lawrenceville, Georgia. Loukinen played collegiately at NAIA power Georgia Gwinett. In his final season, Loukinen went 10-3 over 15 starts, collecting 101 strikeouts in 96 innings pitched. Loukinen's last stop was with the Washington WildThings in the Frontier League, in 2023.

Zach Murray is another new face to the Saltdogs pitching staff, this season. A 6'0", 195-pound right hander, Murray is a native of Buford, Georgia, and will make his professional debut in 2025. After a stint in college at LSU, Murray starred at Young Harris University, last season, going 9-2 in 15 starts.

Lincoln begins the 2025 American Association season Friday, May 9th, when they travel to Kansas City, Kansas to begin a three-game series with the Kansas City Monarchs. Opening night at Haymarket Park will be Friday, May 16th, when the Saltdogs host the Winnipeg Goldeyes, at 7:05 p.m.

All home and away Saltdogs games will be broadcast on radio on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, in Lincoln. For tickets, promotional information and to visit the online store, go to: www.saltdogs.com.

