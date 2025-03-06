Three New Pitchers Aim to Bolster Lincoln Staff

March 6, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Lincoln, Nebraska - The Saltdogs have announced the signing of three players that will debut with Lincoln in the 2025 season. Pitchers Nate Blain, Johnny Blake and Franny Cobos will look to shutdown opposing American Association batting lineups.

Nate Blain, a 6'0", 210 lb., right-hander from Canton, Michigan, played four years at Madonna University (MI) and one year at Ball State University. In five collegiate seasons, Blain compiled a 27-9 record with a 3.68 ERA. Blain struck out 275 batters in 283.1 innings, pitching in 60 games, with 39 starts.

Johnny Blake, a 6'1", 210 lb., left-hander from Dubuque, Iowa, played three years at Clarke University and one at University of Dubuque. In four college seasons, Blake compiled a 22-11 record with a 2.39 ERA. Blake struck out 287 batters in 233.2 innings pitched, collegiately. He appeared in 48 games, starting 36.

Franny Cobos is a 5'9" 195 lb., right-hander from Houston, Texas. The Cuban-born Cobos has played professionally for six seasons, in the Houston Astros organization, reaching AAA with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, in 2022. Professionally, Cobos has compiled a 17-12 record with a 4.22 ERA. He struck out 269 batters in 256 innings pitched. Cobos has pitched in 108 games and started eleven.

The 2025 Saltdogs season will begin Friday, May 9th, when Lincoln will travel to Kansas City, Kansas to begin a three-game series with the Kansas City Monarchs. Opening night at Haymarket Park will be Friday, May 16th, when the Saltdogs host the Winnipeg Goldeyes, at 7:05 p.m.

All home and away Saltdogs games will be broadcast on radio on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, in Lincoln. For tickets, promotional information and to visit the online store, go to: www.saltdogs.com.

