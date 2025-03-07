Goldeyes Sign Rookie Southpaw Rose

March 7, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Pitcher Brady Rose with Dallas Baptist University

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dallas Baptist University) Pitcher Brady Rose with Dallas Baptist University(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dallas Baptist University)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the signing Friday of left-handed relief pitcher Brady Rose.

Rose was selected by the New York Yankees in the 12th round of the 2023 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of Dallas Baptist University (Dallas, Texas).

The 24-year-old made his professional debut in April 2024 with the Class-A Florida State League's Tampa Tarpons, with whom he appeared in four contests and posted a 1-1 record with a 9.26 earned-run-average in 11.2 innings.

Rose pitched in two additional games with the Yankees' Florida Complex League entry.

A native of Westminster, Colorado, Rose went 8-4 with a 3.42 ERA over two NCAA seasons, averaging 13.6 strikeouts per nine innings and 2.61 strikeouts per walk.

"Brady is a really good young power lefty we will use frequently out of the bullpen," said manager Logan Watkins. "He was released by the Yankees but as I dug a little further, they had great things to say about him. He also went to Dallas Baptist University which is known to develop some very good pitchers. I'm excited to see what he can do for us this season."

Winnipeg now has 25 players under contract for the 2025 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins April 26.

2025 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

OF Evan Alexander

IF Andy Armstrong

IF Edwin Arroyo

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Ramón Bramasco

RHP Trevor Brigden

RHP Derrick Cherry

IF Dayson Croes

RHP Juan Echevarría

OF Roby Enríquez

C Kevin García

IF Jake Guenther

RHP Tylor Jans

RHP Marshall Kasowski

LHP Mitchell Lambson

IF Keshawn Lynch

OF Max Murphy

OF Tanner O'Tremba

RHP Marcel Rentería

LHP Brady Rose

RHP Aaron Shortridge

RHP Will Sierra

LHP Tasker Strobel

OF Braxton Turner

RHP Ryder Yakel

The team also announced that the following players from their 2024 roster have signed with clubs in the Mexican Baseball League:

C Rob Emery (Tigres de Quintana Roo)

LHP Ben Onyshko (Rieleros de Aguascalientes)

RHP Thomas Ponticelli (Tigres de Quintana Roo)

OF Miles Simington (Leones de Yucatán)

RHP Joey Steele (Piratas de Campeche)

RHP Nick Trogrlic-Iverson (Rieleros de Aguascalientes)

The Goldeyes will begin the 2025 campaign Thursday, May 8 against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2025 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

