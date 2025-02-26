Team Canada Reliever Brigden Joins Goldeyes

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the signing Wednesday of North York, Ontario native and former National Team member Trevor Brigden.

Brigden (pronounced BRIG-den) is a right-handed relief pitcher who has spent much of the past four seasons at the Class-AAA level with the International League's Durham Bulls.

The 29-year-old was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 17th round of the 2019 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of Okanagan College (Kelowna, British Columbia). Bridgen made his professional debut later that year and pitched five seasons in the Rays' system.

Brigden posted a 3-1 record with Durham in 2024, along with a 7.64 earned run average and one save. He appeared in 85 games for the Bulls from 2021-2024, going 8-6 with a 5.09 ERA and three saves.

Representing Canada at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Brigden saw action in two contests, pitching an inning and one third of hitless relief while recording three strikeouts.

"Trevor will be one of our most experienced guys on the entire roster", said skipper Logan Watkins. "He has a lot of Triple-A affiliated experience along with playing for the Canadian National Team so he will almost certainly be a huge part of our bullpen this season. Guys of his calibre are not easy to acquire so this is definitely one of the signings I hope the organization and fans are most excited about."

Winnipeg now has 24 players under contract for the 2025 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins April 26.

2025 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

OF Evan Alexander

IF Andy Armstrong

IF Edwin Arroyo

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Ramón Bramasco

RHP Trevor Brigden

RHP Derrick Cherry

IF Dayson Croes

RHP Juan Echevarría

OF Roby Enríquez

C Kevin García

IF Jake Guenther

RHP Tylor Jans

RHP Marshall Kasowski

LHP Mitchell Lambson

IF Keshawn Lynch

OF Max Murphy

OF Tanner O'Tremba

RHP Marcel Rentería

RHP Aaron Shortridge

RHP Will Sierra

LHP Tasker Strobel

OF Braxton Turner

RHP Ryder Yakel

The Goldeyes will open the 2025 campaign Thursday, May 8 against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. The Home Opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2025 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

