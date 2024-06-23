Goldeyes Fall to Fargo-Moorhead Once Again

June 23, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes' Marshall Kasowski on the mound

WINNIPEG, MB - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (24-14) downed the Winnipeg Goldeyes 6-3 on a very wet Saturday evening at Blue Cross Park. It was the fifth consecutive loss for Winnipeg.

The Goldeyes (19-20) opened the scoring in the bottom of the fourth inning during one of the game's more intense periods of rain. Second baseman Ramón Bramasco lined a single to left field that brought centre fielder Miles Simington and right fielder Roby Enríquez home to give Winnipeg a 2-0 lead.

Fargo-Moorhead quickly responded in their next at-bat, however. First baseman Drew Ward cut the Winnipeg lead to 2-1 when he scored on a throwing error, then third baseman C.J. Valdez crossed the plate on catcher Dakota Phillips' ground out to second to tie the contest. Finally, the RedHawks went ahead 3-2 when centre fielder Kona Quiggle scored on shortstop Sam Dexter's sacrifice fly to left field.

The visitors tacked on two more in the seventh. First Phillips singled to right, driving in Quiggle, then Dexter brought Phillips in with a double to left field.

The RedHawks added another run in the eighth inning when second baseman Peter Brookshaw trotted home on Ward's sacrifice fly to left.

Winnipeg got one back in the bottom of the inning on Simington's sacrifice fly to right field that drove in designated hitter Max Murphy.

Colten Davis (W, 4-1) went seven innings for Fargo-Moorhead, and allowed two runs on seven hits. He struck out six and walked three. Alex DuBord (S, 9) retired the Goldeyes in order in the ninth to earn his second save in as many evenings.

Marshall Kasowski (L, 1-1) started for Winnipeg and worked 6.1 innings. He surrendered five runs - three earned - on five hits while fanning eight and walking one. Travis Seabrooke pitched the remainder of the game and gave up one run on three hits.

The homestand concludes Sunday at 1:00 p.m. CDT with Landen Bourassa (2-3, 2.73 ERA) getting the start for the Goldeyes. The RedHawks will counter with fellow right-hander Kolby Kiser (2-1, 6.00 ERA).

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 12:30 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on L'Univers de L'Info with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

