'Dogs Offense Struggles in Series Finale Loss

June 23, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, NE - The Saltdogs offense was only able to scrape across one run in the series finale on Sunday afternoon as the Railcats take game three by a final of 5-1.

RHP Foster Pace made his return to the starting rotation for the first time in over a month after spending it on the injured list. He went 3.0 innings giving up three hits, no runs, one walk, and struck out two batters. He also worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the top of the second with no damage done.

INF/C Logan Williams drove in the lone run of the game for the 'Dogs on a fielder's choice driving in Henson to open the scoring. Williams was also six for six on putouts in his first start of the season at third base.

The Saltdogs opened the scoring all three times during the weekend series against the Railcats but Lincoln was unable to take advantage on Saturday and Sunday. The 'Dogs would go up 1-0 at the end of the second inning.

Fast forward to the fifth inning and the Railcats would use the long ball to get on the board with a three-run homer to take their first lead of the ballgame, it would be all they needed the rest of the way.

The 'Cats would record two more runs on another homer in the eighth inning for some more insurance and that would be it for the scoring. All five runs for Gary would come via the long ball.

The Saltdogs put runners on the corners in the bottom of the ninth with two outs but couldn't capitalize and they dropped the series two games to one and the season series ended in a three-to-three tie.

Lincoln gets an off day on Monday before taking off to open up a three-game set in Sioux Falls, South Dakota against the Canaries, their second meeting of the season beginning at 6:35 Tuesday night.

Catch every Saltdogs game home and away on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM or stream live for free on aabaseball.tv, new for the 2024 season.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.